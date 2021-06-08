Coach: NC State commit Nick Campbell has a relentless work ethic
NC State’s football motto is “hard, tough, together.”
Perhaps that’s what appealed to three-star defensive lineman Nick Campbell from Lake Minneola (Fla.) High. Campbell announced a verbal commitment to the Wolfpack on Sunday, deciding not to continue on with official visits set up in June to Virginia, Nebraska and West Virginia and perhaps Missouri or Virginia Tech.
Lake Minneola head coach Walter Banks noted that the singular quality that stands out about Campbell will fit in well at NC State: his work ethic.
“Very hard working and loves the weight room, loves to work out, loves to practice,” Banks said. “One thing about him, he always, for the last three years, he’ll do the work out that I am going to require him to do, but he’s also going to do work outs on his own or work out with a private coach.
“He’s a guy that stays active all the time.”
The fit may extend well beyond culturally, though. Lake Minneola and NC State have some similarities defensively.
