NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Bennett Galloway

Galloway was not a well-known target on NC State's recruiting board until he showed up at NC State's camp on June 12. But a strong afternoon in drills and one-on-ones left a lasting impression.

What really stood out however was his workout numbers.

Galloway was a shade under 5-foot-10.5 and 190.2 pounds. Both of his 40-yard dash times were fast: 4.45 and 4.5 seconds. Both his shuttle times were off the charts: 3.97 and 3.96 seconds. Anything under 4.0 seconds is not only considered good, it’s considered exceptional.

He twice did standing broad jumps of 9-foot-10, where anything approaching or bettering 10 feet is considered really good. His two vertical leaps were 33.6 and 32.4 inches, both of which was solid numbers.

In track, Galloway has also been timed at under 11.0 seconds in the 100-meter dash.