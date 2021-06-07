Nick Campbell 'ready to work' after committing to NC State on the spot

Three-star 2022 defensive end Nick Campbell of Lake Minneola (Fla.) High School committed to NC State Sunday.

The 6-3, 270-pound pass rusher was taking an official visit to Raleigh, the first of five planned for the month of June.

His visit to NC State went so well, he decided to commit on the spot and announced his decision via his mother’s Twitter account once he arrived home to Florida Sunday evening.

Several Power Five schools across the country were interested in him, and he held offers from West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh, among several others.

He had official visits to Virginia, West Virginia and Nebraska lined up for later this month. Pittsburgh and Missouri would have competed for his fifth and final official visit, but he now won’t be traveling as much as anticipated this June.

“There were a couple of close schools, but once I found where I wanted to be, I didn't waste any time,” Campbell said. “I'm sorry to the other schools that it had to be like that, but I had to do what was best for me and my family. I felt like it's a great spot for me, so I'm going to go.”