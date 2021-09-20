NC State football commitment analysis: Receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.
On Sunday, NC State football landed its first receiver commit in the 2022 class in three-star Terrell Timmons Jr. from Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High.
Here is an analysis of Timmons' pledge.
1. Camp offer
Timmons is the third NC State football addition that was evaluated at a summer camp and offered based on that performance.
Three-star running back Bennett Galloway from Chapin (S.C.) High wowed NC State’s coaches with his athleticism and was offered at the end of the June 12 camp . He then made a verbal commitment July 2.
Safety Darius Edmundson, a Bailey, N.C., native who was playing at Louisburg (N.C.) College, camped at NC State on June 13, was offered exactly a week later and then announced his pledge on June 22. Edmundson would later be a late addition to the 2021 roster.
Timmons camped at NC State on June 5 and emerged on the Pack’s radar at that point. He was offered Saturday before the win over Furman and then announced his pledge a day later.
