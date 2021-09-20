NC State football commitment analysis: Receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.

Timmons is the third NC State football addition that was evaluated at a summer camp and offered based on that performance.

Three-star running back Bennett Galloway from Chapin (S.C.) High wowed NC State’s coaches with his athleticism and was offered at the end of the June 12 camp . He then made a verbal commitment July 2.

Safety Darius Edmundson, a Bailey, N.C., native who was playing at Louisburg (N.C.) College, camped at NC State on June 13, was offered exactly a week later and then announced his pledge on June 22. Edmundson would later be a late addition to the 2021 roster.

Timmons camped at NC State on June 5 and emerged on the Pack’s radar at that point. He was offered Saturday before the win over Furman and then announced his pledge a day later.