Four-star defensive end Brandon Cleveland commits to NC State

Four-star 2022 defensive end Brandon Cleveland from Carrollwood Day High in Tampa (Fla.) announced his commitment to NC State Friday via his Instagram account.

Cleveland, who measures in at 6-3, 265 pounds, is ranked 28th nationally among strongside defensive ends and 49th overall among 2022 prospects from the state of Florida according to Rivals.

His recruitment garnered national interest, and he held notable offers from NC State, Texas, Mississippi State, Auburn, Penn State, Virginia, California, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, among several others.

He becomes the fourth four-star prospect to commit to the Wolfpack in the month of June and the 10th overall commit in the Pack's 2022 class.