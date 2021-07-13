Chapin (S.C.) High does not play against the lighter competition in the state. The school, located within a half hour of the capital city of Columbia, goes off against, as Chapin Head coach Justin Gentry described it, “the big boys.”

Which is part of what made running back Bennett Galloway’s junior campaign so impressive. In a shortened season of eight games, Galloway ran 151 times for 867 yards and 14 touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 213 yards and returned 18 kickoffs for an average of 34.0 yards and one score. He also ran three punt backs for a total of 87 yards (29.0 yards per return).

In total, Galloway had 1,779 all-purpose yards, or 222.4 per game.

And it was the type of season Gentry, who had seen Galloway develop since the latter was in middle school, was expecting.

“We’ve watched him come up through the ranks, and he has done great things ever since he’s been around us,” Gentry noted. “Our expectations were high of him, and he produced. He did exactly what we thought he could do.”