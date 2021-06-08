NC State gets a commit double-dip, including four-star Torren Wright

The NC State football recruiting class grew by two Tuesday night, and according to Twitter's time stamps, they both made it official within about 30 minutes of each other.

Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown four-star linebacker Torren Wright was the second to do so, but is the higher rated of the two, checking in as the nation's No. 244 overall prospect in the class of 2022. The 6-3, 215-pounder had offers from nine schools, including Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina and West Virginia, among others, but said in May he had a "really good relationship" with the Wolfpack.

“I have been trying to build a relationship with them since eighth grade, when I visited there with a 7-on-7 team," he said at the time.

As a sophomore, Wright had 84 tackles, including 12 for loss and three sacks, in nine games. He helped his team go 6-2 during this past spring season.