NC State gets a commit double-dip, including four-star Torren Wright
The NC State football recruiting class grew by two Tuesday night, and according to Twitter's time stamps, they both made it official within about 30 minutes of each other.
Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown four-star linebacker Torren Wright was the second to do so, but is the higher rated of the two, checking in as the nation's No. 244 overall prospect in the class of 2022. The 6-3, 215-pounder had offers from nine schools, including Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina and West Virginia, among others, but said in May he had a "really good relationship" with the Wolfpack.
“I have been trying to build a relationship with them since eighth grade, when I visited there with a 7-on-7 team," he said at the time.
As a sophomore, Wright had 84 tackles, including 12 for loss and three sacks, in nine games. He helped his team go 6-2 during this past spring season.
Whiteville (N.C.) High three-star athlete Daejuan Thompson is the other future Wolfpacker that pulled the trigger Tuesday night. The 6-3, 185-pounder's five-school offer list was highlighted by NC State and Tennessee.
When Thompson, who said he is being recruited as a versatile outside linebacker, was tendered by the Wolfpack, he noted that is was a "big deal" because he dreamed of "playing at a big school in [my] state."
"I like this get for NC State," Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "Excited to get a closer look at Thompson this summer."
The duo give the Wolfpack five pledges in the class and a good bit of momentum on the recruiting trail, following the pledge of four-star quarterback MJ Morris last week. As of now, NC State stands 36th nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings, although their average star ranking of 3.4 sits 25th nationally.
The Wolfpacker will have more on these breaking commitments, so stay tuned.
