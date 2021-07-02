NC State commit Bennett Galloway 'fell in love' with Raleigh

Two weeks after landing four-star running back Michael Allen of Greenville Rose (N.C.) High, NC State added another electric playmaker for the future of its running back room in the 2022 class: athletic running back Bennett Galloway.

Galloway, a 5-11, 196-pounder from Chapin (S.C.) High, was as quick to commit as NC State was to offer him after an impressive showing in one of the program’s summer camps in June.

“At first, I wasn't even planning on going to the camp,” Galloway said. “I wasn't signed up for it. A week before, my high school coach texted me and told me that they're really interested in me and they really wanted me to come up. I went up, I did the camp and they seemed to like me. Right after that, they took me on a tour, then they took me to Coach [Dave] Doeren's office and pulled the trigger there.”