NC State commit Bennett Galloway 'fell in love' with Raleigh
Two weeks after landing four-star running back Michael Allen of Greenville Rose (N.C.) High, NC State added another electric playmaker for the future of its running back room in the 2022 class: athletic running back Bennett Galloway.
Galloway, a 5-11, 196-pounder from Chapin (S.C.) High, was as quick to commit as NC State was to offer him after an impressive showing in one of the program’s summer camps in June.
“At first, I wasn't even planning on going to the camp,” Galloway said. “I wasn't signed up for it. A week before, my high school coach texted me and told me that they're really interested in me and they really wanted me to come up. I went up, I did the camp and they seemed to like me. Right after that, they took me on a tour, then they took me to Coach [Dave] Doeren's office and pulled the trigger there.”
He held offers from Army, Navy, Brown, Georgia State and Elon. He had also previously camped at South Carolina and had taken an unofficial trip to the Naval Academy.
After receiving his first Power Five offer from NC State after performing well at the program’s camp, he took an unofficial visit not long after. After falling in love with the campus and establishing a good relationship with the coaching staff, Galloway didn’t feel the need to wait any longer.
“On my unofficial visit, I toured the academic side and walked around the campus,” Galloway said. “I loved it. It's an urban area, and I just fell in love with it.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news