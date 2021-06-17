NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Deajuan Thompson

Both Wright and Thompson are in the updated Rivals.com top 25 for the state of North Carolina. Wright checks in at No. 8 and Thompson at No. 25.

Those two are joined by recent fellow Pack pldeges three-star corner commit Jackson Vick from Southern Nash High in Bailey (No. 20) and three-star center Rylan Vann from Cary High (No. 22) in the top 25.

Here is a year-by-year breakdown of top 25 in-state signees for NC State under head coach Dave Doeren in all of his full recruiting classes:



Class of 2014 — 7 (defensive end Kentavius Street at No. 2, linebacker Germaine Pratt at No. 9, quarterback Jalan McClendon at No. 15, fullback Jaylen Samuels at No. 20, defensive tackle Deshaywn Middleton at No. 22, offensive tackle Will Richardson at No. 23, receiver Bo Hines at No. 24)

Class of 2015 — 5 (running back Nyheim Hines at No. 3, defensive end Darian Roseboro at No. 4, offensive tackle Emanuel McGirt at No. 7, running back Johnny Frasier at No. 8, running back Reggie Gallaspy at No. 11)

Class of 2016 — 2 (tight end Thaddeus Moss at No. 7, safety Isaiah Stallings at No. 23)

Class of 2017 — 3 (defensive tackle/center Grant Gibson at No. 8, cornerback Chris Ingram at No. 19, receiver Emeka Emezie at No. 22)

Class of 2018 — 4 (running back Ricky Person Jr. at No. 5, linebacker Payton Wilson at No. 8, defensive tackle Alim McNeill at No. 11, running back Trent Pennix at No. 25)

Class of 2019 — 6 (defensive tackle Joshua Harris at No. 4, defensive tackle C.J. Clark at No. 5, cornerback Shyheim Battle at No. 12, running back Zonovan Knight at No. 13, defensive end Savion Jackson at No. 15, linebacker Drake Thomas at No. 17)

Class of 2020 — 3 (receiver Porter Rooks at No. 8, defensive tackle Davin Vann at No. 12, cornerback Aydan White at No. 25)

Class of 2021 — 3 (receiver Micah Crowell at No. 11, defensive end Travali Price at No. 18, offensive tackle Jaleel Davis at No. 25)