NC State lands Greensboro receiver Terrell Timmons

“I looked at him after I scored,” Timmons confessed. “Not during the game, but after I scored I did look at him.”

That game, Timmons caught four passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-0 win over Western Alamance High. One of the scores happened, literally, right in front pf Phillips.

Since then, led by receivers coach Joker Phillips , the Pack has been keeping in touch with Timmons, a 6-foot-2, 175-pounder. Then on Sept. 4, the first Friday NC State coaches were allowed to watch a Friday high school football game this fall, Phillips was among the Wolfpack coaches who were on the sideline to evaluate Timmons.

Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford receiver Terrell Timmons first appeared on NC State’s radar after a strong performance at its summer camp in June.





This past Saturday, Timmons picked up an offer from NC State. In about 24 hours later, he verbally committed. For a player who over the summer was committed to James Madison before deciding to back off that pledge and bet on himself, it was a sweet moment.

“It’s relieving,” Timmons noted. “I just worked really hard for it. I’m just very thankful and grateful for the whole coaching staff at NC State.”

Timmons took in both the Pack’s 45-0 season opener win over South Florida and its 45-7 triumph Saturday over Furman. He had a good time this past weekend, especially after getting his offer from head coach Dave Doeren prior to the Furman contest.

“He pulled me and my parents into his office when we got there,” Timmons recalled. “He just talked to us and got to know us a little bit. We talked about the school and what I wanted to major in at the school, and then he offered me right there.

“I think I expected it. I wasn’t really caught off guard. I was expecting to get offered sooner or later, but I didn’t know it was going to be that day.

“It was great. Fans were rocking. The stadium was sold out. They had the fireworks before the game with the airplanes flying over the program. It was great.”

Timmons’ feelings for NC State made it an easy decision, despite Coastal Carolina and Vanderbilt beginning to recruit him as well.

“The coaching staff is great,” he said. “I can tell the players love it there. … It’s a great place.”

Timmons caught 44 passes for 594 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games as a junior, and he showed something on that highlight film to NC State.

“They said they liked my versatility,” Timmons noted. “They liked my punt return highlights, and that I could play inside slot receiver and outside receiver.”

Timmons is NC State’s first receiver commit in the 2021 class and the 12th overall pledge.