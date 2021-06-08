NC State lands in-state Rivals250 LB Torren Wright

Just a week ago, Rivals250 linebacker Torren Wright announced a top three of Duke , West Virginia , and NC State . the Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown star scheduled visits to all three and was on campus in Raleigh today. Brown wasn't expecting to commit to Dave Doeren and his staff today but they won him over.

"I just went up to NC State today for a visit and it was everything I expected plus some more," Wright said. "Today just seemed like it was the perfect day to do it.

"We went through and talked to the academic people and coach Thunder, the strength and conditioning coach," he said. "He showed me the plan for how he'd develop me. I got to talk to coach Gibson and he showed me where I'd fit in the defense. Everything just seemed so perfect. It was just right.

"Daejuan (Thompson) happened to be there today, too," Wright said of NC State's other new linebacker commit. "I had committed while I was there and I was leaving I basically just looked at him and ask him what was taking him so long. I'm going to recruit everybody to come here. Work starts on that today.

"Coach Gibson and coach Merci were just honest with everything," he said. "They told me everything up front and never lied to me. They want me to play the SAM. I feel very good about that spot. I feel like I'll be able to excel at a high level."