Commitment breakdown: N.C. State lands big time QB MJ Morris

Rivals250 quarterback MJ Morris took a proactive approach to his recruitment. Despite the pandemic and recruiting dead period the Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy standout was able to do some unofficial visits and it really helped him figure out how he wanted his recruitment to go. Florida State was the early favorite but the momentum then shifted to teams like N.C. State , Georgia Tech , and Nebraska . Morris ultimately decided N.C. State was the place for him.

N.C. State doesn't usually go after explosive athletes at the quarterback position so Morris is a bit of a change of pace for them. He does an excellent job improvising while keeping his eyes down the field to find the open receiver. His arm is plenty strong right now and it should only get stronger once he gets to the college level. It'll be interesting to see if his instincts and abilities to anticipate are able to adjust to the speed of the college game. Mechanically, he's very raw and the coaching staff should be able to help him reduce some of the wasted motion, the number of passes that go over their mark, and the chances of his passes getting knocked down at the line of scrimmage by defensive linemen. In the end, his playmaking ability as a runner and passer in the open field are what make him a special prospect that can help put his team over the top in almost any situation.