NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive back Isaiah Crowell

In the late 1990s, a pair of brothers in Winston-Salem shined at North Forsyth High and became big-time recruits: receiver Germane Crowell and linebacker Angelo Crowell. Both went to Virginia.

When Germane left college, he was Virginia's second all-time leading receiver in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. He was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Lions in 1998 and had a huge second season with 81 receptions for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns, but injuries limited him to just three more years in the NFL.

Angelo was first-team All-ACC in 2002 and twice set a single season record for tackles at Virginia. He was picked in the third round of the 2002 draft by the Buffalo Bills and played five years there, making 233 career tackles.

Isaiah is the third son of Germane to become a top recruit himself. Germane Crowell Jr. was rated the No. 20 prospect in the state of North Carolina in 2017 while playing for his father at Winston-Salem's Carver High. He chose to commit to Virginia, although NC State was a prime player in his recruitment. After redshirting, Germane Crowell Jr. played four games in 2018 and made two tackles in a loss at NC State.

Injuries though cost him most of that year and all of 2019, and he took a medical hardship following that fall.

Micah Crowell is the most touted from a rankings standpoint of the brothers, being a four-star Rivals250 prospect. He signed with NC State in December of 2020 and enrolled early last spring.