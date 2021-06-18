Four-star running back Michael Allen commits to NC State

He is ranked No. 10 overall in the state of North Carolina and No. 25 among running backs nationally in the 2022 class according to Rivals.

Allen, a 5-9, 186-pounder from Rose High in Greenville, N.C., is the third four-star prospect and the seventh overall to commit to NC State in the 2022 class.

Allen held notable offers from NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas and Wisconsin among several others.

In two seasons on the Rose High varsity team, Allen rushed for 1,141 yards on 149 carries (7.7 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns.

He appeared in two games during the shortened 2020 season, in which he ran for 235 yards on 21 carries (11.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He also reeled in eight receptions for 71 yards and an additional score.

As a sophomore in 2019, Allen ran for 906 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He also caught 24 balls for 284 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this breaking story as more information becomes available.