NC State lands commitment from in-state DB Isaiah Crowell

Rivals.com rates Crowell as the No. 19 prospect in the state. He is the sixth top-25 player in North Carolina to have picked the Wolfpack.

NC State football landed its sixth in-state recruit in the 2022 class, all of them rated among the top 25 players in the state according to Rivals.com, when three-star defensive back Isaiah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., announced his decision.

Crowell, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, also reported offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Appalachian State and East Carolina, among others. He made unofficial visits to NC State and Appalachian State during this month, camped in Raleigh on 12 and had lined up an official visit to ECU for June 25-27.

In seven games as a junior, Crowell had 75 tackles, including six for loss, an interception, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and seven QB hurries. NC State recruited Crowell to be a nickel or potentially a corner.

Crowell was named all-conference and All-Northwest North Carolina by the Winston-Salem Journal.

Crowell's older brother Micah Crowell was a four-star receiver signing for the Wolfpack in the 2021 class and enrolled early.