Athletic running back Bennett Galloway commits to NC State

Class of 2022 athlete Bennett Galloway announced his commitment to NC State Friday. Galloway, a 5-11, 196-pound running back from Chapin (S.C.) High, becomes the 11th Wolfpack commit for the 2022 class. After an impressive showing at one of head coach Dave Doeren's summer camps in June, Galloway earned an offer from the Pack, who immediately became the favorite to land the future college running back. Galloway also held offers from Navy, Army, The Citadel and Georgia State, among others. He previously camped at South Carolina and has taken an unofficial trip to the Naval Academy.

Chapin (S.C.) High running back Bennett Galloway committed to NC State Friday. (Bennett Galloway)

