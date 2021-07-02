Athletic running back Bennett Galloway commits to NC State

Class of 2022 athlete Bennett Gallowayannounced his commitment to NC State Friday.
Galloway, a 5-11, 196-pound running back from Chapin (S.C.) High, becomes the 11th Wolfpack commit for the 2022 class.
After an impressive showing at one of head coach Dave Doeren's summer camps in June, Galloway earned an offer from the Pack, who immediately became the favorite to land the future college running back.
Galloway also held offers from Navy, Army, The Citadel and Georgia State, among others. He previously camped at South Carolina and has taken an unofficial trip to the Naval Academy.
Galloway was high school teammates with 2021 NC State offensive line commit Thornton Gentry at Chapin High, where he played for Thornton's dad, head coach Justin Gentry.
In eight games as a junior, Galloway ran 151 times for 867 yards and 14 touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 213 yards and returned 18 kickoffs for an average of 34.0 yards and one score. He also ran three punt backs for a total of 87 yards (29.0 yards per return).
The Wolfpacker will have more on this breaking story as more information becomes available.