NC State lands a commitment from DL Davin Jackson
When three-star defensive lineman Davin Jackson from Sumter (S.C.) High visited NC State for the Alpha Wolf Showcase on July 25, he was checking out his future home.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder announced his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack Sunday, choosing NC State over offers from South Carolina, Syracuse and Appalachian State.
“Just feels at home,” Jackson said. “It’s amazing. Coach [Charley] Wiles is a great coach, and he really develops his players, which is a big factor.”
Jackson made his decision public three days after having surgery to repair his torn ACL in his left knee, which will cost him his senior season of high school football. Jackson hopes to enroll early at NC State.
NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive lineman Davin Jackson
Jackson camped at South Carolina in June and made official visits to Syracuse and Coastal Carolina. He additionally attended NC State’s spring game in April and was one of its first unofficial visits June 1 after the extended dead period in recruiting came to an end.
He had 56 tackles, including 26.0 for loss and 4.5 sacks, as a junior in 10 games. He also broke up three passes and had four quarterback hurries.
He is also a standout wrestler, finishing second as a heavyweight this year after being runner-up at 220 pounds a year ago.
