NC State lands a commitment from DL Davin Jackson

When three-star defensive lineman Davin Jackson from Sumter (S.C.) High visited NC State for the Alpha Wolf Showcase on July 25, he was checking out his future home.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder announced his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack Sunday, choosing NC State over offers from South Carolina, Syracuse and Appalachian State.

“Just feels at home,” Jackson said. “It’s amazing. Coach [Charley] Wiles is a great coach, and he really develops his players, which is a big factor.”

Jackson made his decision public three days after having surgery to repair his torn ACL in his left knee, which will cost him his senior season of high school football. Jackson hopes to enroll early at NC State.

