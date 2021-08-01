NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive lineman Davin Jackson

Jackson gives the Wolfpack three defensive line commits in the 2022 class and almost surely ends recruiting at the position barring an unexpected decommitment.

He joins:

• Four-star Brandon Cleveland from Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Fla. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder originally committed to Miami before his junior season of high school football but backed off that pledge on April 30. He then committed to NC State in June after also making an official visit to Virginia and unofficial trips to Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech.

Cleveland had had 39 tackles, almost half of them (18) for loss and a career-high 11 sacks while playing nine games this past season. He added an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

• Three-star Nick Campbell, who like Jackson was at NC State's Alpha Wolf Showcase July 25, chose the Pack over Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among other Power Five options.

As a junior, Campbell posted 70 tackles (18 solo), including 19 for loss and seven sacks, in 13 games. He also recovered four fumbles while helping Lake Minneola (Fla.) High go 11-2 overall and reach the 6-A state title game. In the championship contest, Campbell had four tackles (one solo), including one for a loss.

• Jackson chose NC State after also making official visits to Syracuse and Coastal Carolina and considering offers from South Carolina and Appalachian State.