Three-star center Rylan Vann of Cary (N.C.) High became the first commitment in NC State’s 2022 football recruiting class when he announced his decision to join the Wolfpack Wednesday.

Vann, a 6-1, 270-pounder, is the younger brother of freshman defensive lineman Davin Vann, who was a four-star in the Pack’s 2020 class.

"They were the best school for me to go to," Vann told The Wolfpacker. "It seemed like I was already part of the family. I have all the assets at State to go further after college if I wanted to go pro."

Cary High head coach Jason Wilkes, Vann’s high school coach, talked to The Wolfpacker to paint the picture of what NC State is getting in the younger Vann.