If you like old-school football, then Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High head coach Todd Willert believes you are going to like NC State’s newest commitment, three-star defensive back Isaiah Crowell.

Not many high school defensive backs embrace physicality, and Crowell combines that with a throwback work ethic and willingness to be coached.

“A lot of colleges said he is one of the best pure tacklers they have seen on film, his highlight film and game film,” Willert noted. “He loves to tackle. He’s not afraid of contact. You really don’t see that a lot with high school kids anymore.

“He’s very coachable, always want to learn. He does the extra reps, does the extra running. That’s kind of rare these days with kids. He goes home and does more than what is expected of him. That’s why I think he’s got a high ceiling. He works on his own and puts extra reps in whether it’s running, lifting, watching film.

“He is always looking to do more.”