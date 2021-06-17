NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Torren Wright

Currently, Wright is rated the No. 244 prospect in the country regardless of position by Rivals.com. Here's a look at past Rivals250 signings under head coach Dave Doeren.

Class of 2014 (three) — Defensive end Kentavius Street (No. 43), linebacker Germaine Pratt (No. 213) and defensive lineman Justin Jones (No. 241)

Class of 2015 (four) — Running back Nyheim Hines (No. 94), defensive tackle Darian Roseboro (No. 100), offensive tackle Emanuel McGirt (No. 196) and running back Johnny Frasier (No. 215)

Class of 2016 (one) — Tight end Thaddeus Moss (No. 123)

Class of 2018 (four) — Running back Ricky Person (No. 85), linebacker Payton Wilson (No. 166), quarterback Devin Leary (No. 240) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (No. 249)

Class of 2019 (two) — Defensive tackle Joshua Harris (No. 143) and defensive tackle C.J. Clark (No. 186)

Class of 2020 (one) — Receiver Porter Rooks (No. 196)

Class of 2021 (one) — Receiver Micah Crowell (No. 162)