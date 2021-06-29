NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland

This is updating a previous piece in the analysis we ran when four-star running back Michael Allen from Greenville (N.C.) Rose High joined linebacker Torren Wright from Kannapolis (N.C.) A.L. Brown High and quarterback MJ Morris from Carrollton (Ga.) High as the four-stars thus far in the 2021 class for NC State. Cleveland gives NC State its fourth four-star, according to Rivals.com.

That is one away from matching the record for four stars in one class under head coach Dave Doeren, which he did in 2015 and 2019.

Here's a breakdown of four stars in each of Doeren's' full recruiting classes thus far.

Class of 2014 — Three (defensive lineman Justin Jones, linebacker Germaine Pratt and defensive end Kentuavius Street)

Class of 2015 — Five (running back Johnny Frasier, running back Nyheim Hines, offensive tackle Emanuel McGirt, defensive lineman Darian Roseboro and running back Reggie Gallaspy)

Class of 2016 — Two (Tight end Thaddeus Moss and receiver Kelvin Harmon)

Class of 2017 — Two (defensive tackle/center Grant Gibson and receiver Antoine Thompson)

Class of 2018 — Five (quarterback Devin Leary, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, running back Ricky Person, linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive back De'Von Graves)

Class of 2019 — Four (defensive tackle C.J. Clark, defensive tackle Joshua Harris, cornerback Shyheim Battle and running back Zonovan Knight)

Class of 2020 — Two (receiver Porter Rooks and defensive tackle Davin Vann)