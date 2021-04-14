"They were the best school for me to go to," Vann told The Wolfpacker . "It seemed like I was already part of the family. I have all the assets at State to go further after college if I wanted to go pro."

Rylan Vann , a 6-foot-1, 270-pound center from Cary (N.C.) High, announced Wednesday evening via twitter he was joining the Pack.

NC State has its first commitment for the 2022 recruiting class.

Vann also had an offer from West Virginia. He is the younger brother of Pack freshman defensive tackle Davin Vann.

The younger Vann noted that he knew about 1-2 weeks ago about his choice but was making sure to certain before calling the coaches.

"Amazing," Vann said of the Wolfpack coaches' reaction. "Made me feel like I was welcomed and really wanted.

"I hope I can lead the whole class and show them how great it can be."

In addition to his offers, Vann noted he had received interest from Duke, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.