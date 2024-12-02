2024 Friday Night Rewind

The high school season is nearing conclusion and The Wolfpack Central has been following the top players in the state of North Carolina.
NC State has been aggressive with top players in the state of North Carolina, with many either committed or have taken unofficial visits.
This page will get updated throughout the season as part of our Friday Night Rewind package.
Nov. 22
Nov. 15: Croatan (N.C.) High at Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First
Junior RB Jayson Franklin has speed to burn
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Jayson Franklin vs. Croatan (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2027 John Archer vs. Croatan (N.C.) High
•••
Nov. 8
Nov. 1: Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth
Junior WR Jaire Richburg starting to get serious about recruiting
Junior OT Jabian Shabazz seeing recruitment take off
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Jabian Shabazz vs. Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth
Scouting video: Four-star tackle Pierre Dean
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Pierre Dean at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Keith Foster at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Adrian McCloud at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Jaire Richburg vs. Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth
'Video highlights: Class of 2025 Riley Horton at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Bryce Baker vs. Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth
•••
Oct. 25
Oct. 18: Cary (N.C.) High at Apex (N.C.) Friendship
NC State TE commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Gus Ritchey at Apex (N.C.) Friendship
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Trey Blue at Apex (N.C.) Friendship
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Tyler Goebbel vs. Cary (N.C.) High
•••
Oct. 11: Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook at Rolesville (N.C.) High
Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges
Video highlights: Class of 2025 De'Von Thomas vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Braden Atkinson vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Jaedon Alford vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Jayden Fry vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Zavion Griffin-Haynes vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Gavin Waddell vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Amir Brown vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Anthony Roberts vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Marquis Bryant vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Quinton Cypher at Rolesville (N.C.) High
•••
Oct. 4: Monroe (N.C.) High at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills
Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong
Scouting video: Senior four-star WR commit Je'rel Bolder
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Je'rel Bolder vs. Monroe (N.C.) High
Senior athlete Jordan Young keeps colleges guessing
Scouting video: Senior four-star athlete Jordan Young
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Jordan Young at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Kaegan Chambers at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills
•••
Sept. 30: Cornelius (N.C.) Hough at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers
NC State senior commit Arrion Concepcion striving to improve
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Arrion Concepcion vs. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Samari Matthews at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Tyran Evans at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers
Video highlights: Class of 2028 JaMarion Morrison at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers
•••
Sept. 20: Arden (N.C.) Christ School at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Junior OL Leo Delaney enjoying dream 'college schedule'
Junior WR Gordon Sellars has impressive group of options
Video highlights: Class of 2025 David Sanders vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Cairo Skanes vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Braxton Winston vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Gordon Sellars vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Zaid Lott vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Tre Geathers vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Caleb Cooper vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Justin Abanquah vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Brennan Drummond vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Griff Galloway vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Charles Ibe vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Mason Holtzclaw at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
•••
Sept. 12-13: Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford; Smithfield (N.C.) Smithfield-Selma at Durham (N.C.) Jordan
NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start
Scouting video: NC State QB commit Will Wilson dominates
NC State commit Will Wilson video interview
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Will Wilson at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford
•••
Junior Noah Clark has been to NC State several times
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Noah Clark vs. Smithfield-Selma (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Xavier Perkins vs. Smithfield (N.C.) Smithfield-Selma
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Amareon Blue vs. Smithfield (N.C.) Smithfield-Selma
•••
Sept. 6: Burlington (N.C.) Williams at Southern Durham (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Isaiah Campbell vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Ja'Vaughn Hargett vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Tyson Broadway vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Lance Henderson vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Jonathan Dillon vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Dan Mahan at Southern Durham (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Coleton Twine vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams
Aug. 30: Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley at Rolesville (N.C.) High
Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Braden Atkinson vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Video highlights: Class of 2025 De'Von Thomas vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Zavion Griffin-Haynes vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Gavin Waddell vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Anthony Roberts vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Marquis Bryant vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Amir Brown vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Video highlights: Class of 2026 D.J. Howerton at Rolesville (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Bryce Davis at Rolesville (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Faizon Brandon at Rolesville (N.C.) High
•••
Aug. 22-23: Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park vs. Charlotte Independence; Charlotte Providence Day vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington; Clayton (N.C.) High at Wake Forest (N.C.) High.
Video highlights: Class of 2025 David Sanders vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Cairo Skanes vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Leo Delaney vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Zaid Lott vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Kendre' Harrison vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Braxton Winston vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Griff Galloway vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Brennan Drummond vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Caleb Cooper vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Trajen Odom vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Thomas Davis Jr. vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Andrew Harris vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Aiden Harris vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Bryce Johnson vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
•••
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Brody Keefe vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Independence
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Rodney Dunham vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Independence
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Chaz Portis vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Independence
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Camdin Portis vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Independence
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Nick Reddish vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Jayden Davis vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Dallas Brannon vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Nori White vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park
•••
Junior quarterback Aiden Smalls creating new resume
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Aiden Smalls at Wake Forest (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2026 Keshawn Stancil at Wake Forest (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Akedran Crumel at Wake Forest (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2025 Kavon Simmons vs. Clayton (N.C.) High
Video highlights: Class of 2027 Micah Olu at Wake Forest (N.C.) High
•••
Aug. 17: HighSchoolOT.com Jamboree
