Published Dec 2, 2024
2024 Friday Night Rewind
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The high school season is nearing conclusion and The Wolfpack Central has been following the top players in the state of North Carolina.

NC State has been aggressive with top players in the state of North Carolina, with many either committed or have taken unofficial visits.

This page will get updated throughout the season as part of our Friday Night Rewind package.

Advertisement

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!


2021 Friday Night Rewind | 2022 Friday Night Rewind | 2023 Friday Night Rewind

Nov. 22

NC State football commitments in action — Week 14

Nov. 15: Croatan (N.C.) High at Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First

Junior RB Jayson Franklin has speed to burn

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Jayson Franklin vs. Croatan (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2027 John Archer vs. Croatan (N.C.) High

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 13

Nov. 8

NC State football commitments in action — Week 12

Nov. 1: Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

Junior WR Jaire Richburg starting to get serious about recruiting

Junior OT Jabian Shabazz seeing recruitment take off

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Jabian Shabazz vs. Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth

Scouting video: Four-star tackle Pierre Dean

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Pierre Dean at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Keith Foster at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Adrian McCloud at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Jaire Richburg vs. Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth

'Video highlights: Class of 2025 Riley Horton at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Bryce Baker vs. Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 11

Oct. 25

NC State football commitments in action — Week 10

Oct. 18: Cary (N.C.) High at Apex (N.C.) Friendship

NC State TE commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Gus Ritchey at Apex (N.C.) Friendship

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Trey Blue at Apex (N.C.) Friendship

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Tyler Goebbel vs. Cary (N.C.) High

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

Oct. 11: Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook at Rolesville (N.C.) High

Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

Video highlights: Class of 2025 De'Von Thomas vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Braden Atkinson vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Jaedon Alford vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Jayden Fry vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Zavion Griffin-Haynes vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Gavin Waddell vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Amir Brown vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Anthony Roberts vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Marquis Bryant vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook

Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Quinton Cypher at Rolesville (N.C.) High

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 8

Oct. 4: Monroe (N.C.) High at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills

Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

Scouting video: Senior four-star WR commit Je'rel Bolder

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Je'rel Bolder vs. Monroe (N.C.) High

Senior athlete Jordan Young keeps colleges guessing

Scouting video: Senior four-star athlete Jordan Young

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Jordan Young at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Kaegan Chambers at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

Sept. 30: Cornelius (N.C.) Hough at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers

NC State senior commit Arrion Concepcion striving to improve

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Arrion Concepcion vs. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Samari Matthews at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Tyran Evans at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers

Video highlights: Class of 2028 JaMarion Morrison at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 6

Sept. 20: Arden (N.C.) Christ School at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

Junior OL Leo Delaney enjoying dream 'college schedule'

Junior WR Gordon Sellars has impressive group of options

Video highlights: Class of 2025 David Sanders vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Cairo Skanes vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Braxton Winston vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Gordon Sellars vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Zaid Lott vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Tre Geathers vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Caleb Cooper vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Justin Abanquah vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Brennan Drummond vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Griff Galloway vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Charles Ibe vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Mason Holtzclaw at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 5

Sept. 12-13: Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford; Smithfield (N.C.) Smithfield-Selma at Durham (N.C.) Jordan

NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start

Scouting video: NC State QB commit Will Wilson dominates

NC State commit Will Wilson video interview

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Will Wilson at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford

•••

Junior Noah Clark has been to NC State several times

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Noah Clark vs. Smithfield-Selma (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Xavier Perkins vs. Smithfield (N.C.) Smithfield-Selma

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Amareon Blue vs. Smithfield (N.C.) Smithfield-Selma

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 4

Sept. 6: Burlington (N.C.) Williams at Southern Durham (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Isaiah Campbell vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Ja'Vaughn Hargett vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Tyson Broadway vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Lance Henderson vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Jonathan Dillon vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Dan Mahan at Southern Durham (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Coleton Twine vs. Burlington (N.C.) Williams

NC State football commitments in action — Week 3

Aug. 30: Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley at Rolesville (N.C.) High

Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Braden Atkinson vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley

Video highlights: Class of 2025 De'Von Thomas vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Zavion Griffin-Haynes vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Gavin Waddell vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Anthony Roberts vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Marquis Bryant vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Amir Brown vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley

Video highlights: Class of 2026 D.J. Howerton at Rolesville (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Bryce Davis at Rolesville (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Faizon Brandon at Rolesville (N.C.) High

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 2

Aug. 22-23: Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park vs. Charlotte Independence; Charlotte Providence Day vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington; Clayton (N.C.) High at Wake Forest (N.C.) High. 

Video highlights: Class of 2025 David Sanders vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Cairo Skanes vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Leo Delaney vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Zaid Lott vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Kendre' Harrison vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Braxton Winston vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Griff Galloway vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Brennan Drummond vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Caleb Cooper vs. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Trajen Odom vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Thomas Davis Jr. vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Andrew Harris vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Aiden Harris vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Bryce Johnson vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

•••

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Brody Keefe vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Independence

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Rodney Dunham vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Independence

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Chaz Portis vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Independence

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Camdin Portis vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Independence

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Nick Reddish vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Jayden Davis vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Dallas Brannon vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Nori White vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

•••

Junior quarterback Aiden Smalls creating new resume

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Aiden Smalls at Wake Forest (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2026 Keshawn Stancil at Wake Forest (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Akedran Crumel at Wake Forest (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2025 Kavon Simmons vs. Clayton (N.C.) High

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Micah Olu at Wake Forest (N.C.) High

•••

NC State football commitments in action — Week 1

Aug. 17: HighSchoolOT.com Jamboree

Video highlights: Class of 2027 Quinton Cypher vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE