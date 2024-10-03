PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
NC State football commitments in action — Week 6

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State has 16 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 56 in the country.

Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High:

Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28

Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12

Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45

Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3

Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32

Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0

Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland

Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage improved to 3-3 with a 35-0 win over Plantation (Fla.), with Abraham getting five tackles and two tackles for losses.

Season Stats: Abraham has 33 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High:

Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13

Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8

Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21

Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7

Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21

Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High

Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly

Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont

Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood

Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, plus two tackles on defense in a 30-21 win over New London North Stanly High.

Season Stats: Bolder has 30 catches for 425 yards and two touchdowns, and he has nine tackles and an interception on defense. He has three kickoff returns for 41 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High:

Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10

Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16

Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7

Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0

Sept. 30 — Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 10, Ware County 0

Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High

Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High

Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Ware County lost 10-0 against Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8

Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High had its game against Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard postponed until Oct. 14.

Season Stats: Browder has 20 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed four times for seven yards.

Chambers High:

Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20

Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13

Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7

Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6

Sept. 30 — Cornelius Hough 58, Chambers 3

Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding

Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell

Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte

Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion had six catches for 34 yards and two kickoff returns for 68 yards, but Chambers was crushed 58-3 against Cornelius (N.C.) Hough on Monday.

Season Stats: Concepcion has 14 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown through three games.

Flagler Palm Coast High:

Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15

Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2

Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0

Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19

Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19

Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher

Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas

Last Game: Flagler and Cronk suffered its first loss of the season, falling 34-19 to Orange City (Fla.) University. Cronk had 10 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Season Stats: Cronk has 52 tackles (41 solo), 31 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season.

Hoggard High:

Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32

Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14

Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6

Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7

Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14

Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick

Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail

Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick

Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High took care of business against crosstown rival Wilmington Laney, 48-14.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8

Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High had its game against Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard postponed until Oct. 14.

Season Stats: Gordon has three receptions for 70 yards on offense, plus one interception and six tackles on defense.

Hebron Christian Academy:

Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0

Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18

Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12

Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3

Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10

Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7

Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County

Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County

Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County

Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy bounced back from a loss with a dominating 66-7 win at Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson. Kemp caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, and he had one tackle for a loss and an interception.

Season Stats: Kemp has eight catches for 175 yards and a touchdown on offense through his first four games, and nine tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended on defense.

Kings High:

Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5

Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20

Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10

Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0

Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7

Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami

Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High

Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin

Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High improved to 4-2 with a 38-7 win over Lebanon (Ohio) High.

Westland High:

Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0

Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28

Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12

Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7

Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0

Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13

Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North

Oct. 11 — At Westerville South

Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes

Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rinehart cruised to a 41-13 win over Dublin (Ohio) Scioto to improve to 5-1.

Season Stats: TBD.


Cary High:

Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)

Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18

Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13

Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0

Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22

Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High

Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope

Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship

Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary fell to 0-5 with a 33-22 loss against Apex High.

Season Stats: TBA.

Male High:

Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0

Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21

Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21

Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21

Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern

Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek

Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East

Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville Male improved to 4-1 with a 42-21 win over Louisville (Ky.) Pleasure Ridge Park.

Season Stats: TBA.

T.L. Hanna High:

Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16

Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20

Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29

Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21

Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22

Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont

Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann

Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna improved to 3-2 overall with a 35-22 win over Mauldin (S.C.) High.

Season Stats: TBA.

Tuscarora High:

Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7

Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20

Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7

Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7

Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0

Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge

Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion

Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove

Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora improved to 4-1 with a 30-0 win over Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls.

Season Stats: TBD.

Richland Northeast:

Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13

Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32

Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0

Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49

Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15

Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6

Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher

Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida

Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson and Richland Northeast improved to 6-0 with a 26-15 win over Camden (S.C.) High. Wilson went 12-of-19 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 12 times for 64 yards and two scores.

Season Stats: Wilson has gone 98-of-144 passing for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 70 times for 700 yards and 12 scores.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High:

Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13

Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28

Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7

Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21

Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6.

Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County

Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth

Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland

Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30.

Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

