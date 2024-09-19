Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
NC State football commitments in action — Week 4
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 51 in the country.

Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High:

Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28

Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12

Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45

Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3

Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central

Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High

Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland

Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage had a strong second quarter to top Naples (Fla.) High 23-3. Abraham had six tackles and two tackles for loss in the win.

Season Stats: Abraham has 24 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High:

Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13

Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8

Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21

Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7

Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly

Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High

Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly

Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont

Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood

Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had five catches for 101 yards, and added one tackle on defense in a 36-7 win over Davidson (N.C.) Community School of Davidson.

Season Stats: Bolder has 24 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown, and he has seven tackles and an interception on defense. He has one kickoff return for 28 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High:

Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10

Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16

Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7

Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln

Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine

Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High

Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High

Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd and Ware County had a bye week.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High lost 23-8 to Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central, with Browder catching four passes for 52 yards, and rushing three times for a yard.

Season Stats: Browder has 20 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed four times for seven yards.

Chambers High:

Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20

Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13

Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7

Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough

Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding

Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell

Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte

Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Chambers High crushed Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 56-7, but Concepcion missed the game with an injury.

Season Stats: Concepcion has eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown through the first two games.

Flagler Palm Coast High:

Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15

Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2

Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0

Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy

Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University

Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher

Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas

Last Game: Flagler and Cronk hammered Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 48-0, with Cronk getting 14 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown.

Season Stats: Cronk has 35 tackles (27 solo), 24 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season.

Hoggard High:

Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32

Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14

Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6

Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick

Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney

Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick

Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail

Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick

Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High rolled over Greenville Rose 45-6 to improve to 45-6.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High lost 23-8 to Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central, with Gordon catching one pass for eight yards, and he had one tackle on defense.

Season Stats: Gordon has three receptions for 70 yards on offense, plus one interception and six tackles on defense.

Hebron Christian Academy:

Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0

Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18

Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12

Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3

Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity

Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County

Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County

Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County

Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy rolled to a 49-3 victory at Arden (N.C.) Christ School. Kemp caught three pass for 49 yards, and had two tackles and one fumble recovery.

Season Stats: Kemp has eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on offense, and seven tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High:

Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5

Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20

Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10

Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami

Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High

Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin

Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High topped Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 28-10 to improve to 3-1.

Westland High:

Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0

Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28

Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12

Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7

Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights

Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto

Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North

Oct. 11 — At Westerville South

Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes

Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rhinehart cruised to a 41-7 win over Columbus (Ohio) Worthington Kilbourne to improve to 3-1.

Season Stats: TBD.


Cary High:

Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)

Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18

Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13

Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level

Sept. 27 — At Apex High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High

Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope

Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship

Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High had a bye week.

Season Stats: Ritchey has nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, plus eight tackles and two sacks on defense. He missed the Enloe High game.

Male High:

Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0

Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21

Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity

Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern

Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek

Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East

Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville Male had a bye week, and he came to Raleigh for the Louisiana Tech game.

Season Stats: Sowell has nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks on defense this season.

T.L. Hanna High:

Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16

Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20

Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29

Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont

Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann

Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna had a big third quarter with 22 points to pull out a 36-29 win over Piedmont (S.C.) Wren to improve to 2-1.

Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High:

Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7

Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20

Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7

Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge

Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls

Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge

Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion

Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove

Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora led 35-0 and rolled to a 42-7 win over Leesburg Loudoun County to improve to 2-1.

Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High:

Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0

Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3

Aug. 30 — Lakeside 26, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County 21

Sept. 12 — Lakeside 51, Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain 50

Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High

Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities

Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High

Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High

Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High had seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in a wild 51-50 win over Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain.

Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and one quarterback hurry this season.

Richland Northeast:

Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13

Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32

Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0

Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49

Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher

Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida

Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson went 21-of-29 passing for 346 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-49 win over Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford, with The Wolfpack Central in attendance. He rushed 17 times for 168 yards and three scores. He also converted on three of four two-point conversions, accounting for 54 of the 58 points scored.

Season Stats: Wilson has gone 61-of-103 passing for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 51 times for 482 yards and seven scores this season.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High:

Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13

Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28

Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7

Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth

Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn

Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County

Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth

Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland

Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30.

Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

