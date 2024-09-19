NC State football commitments in action — Week 4

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 51 in the country. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12 Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45 Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3 Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage had a strong second quarter to top Naples (Fla.) High 23-3. Abraham had six tackles and two tackles for loss in the win. Season Stats: Abraham has 24 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8 Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21 Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7 Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had five catches for 101 yards, and added one tackle on defense in a 36-7 win over Davidson (N.C.) Community School of Davidson. Season Stats: Bolder has 24 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown, and he has seven tackles and an interception on defense. He has one kickoff return for 28 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7 Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd and Ware County had a bye week. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High lost 23-8 to Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central, with Browder catching four passes for 52 yards, and rushing three times for a yard. Season Stats: Browder has 20 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed four times for seven yards.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20 Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13 Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7 Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Chambers High crushed Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 56-7, but Concepcion missed the game with an injury. Season Stats: Concepcion has eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown through the first two games.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15 Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2 Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0 Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas



Last Game: Flagler and Cronk hammered Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 48-0, with Cronk getting 14 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown. Season Stats: Cronk has 35 tackles (27 solo), 24 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14 Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6 Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High rolled over Greenville Rose 45-6 to improve to 45-6. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High lost 23-8 to Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central, with Gordon catching one pass for eight yards, and he had one tackle on defense. Season Stats: Gordon has three receptions for 70 yards on offense, plus one interception and six tackles on defense.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12 Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3 Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy rolled to a 49-3 victory at Arden (N.C.) Christ School. Kemp caught three pass for 49 yards, and had two tackles and one fumble recovery. Season Stats: Kemp has eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on offense, and seven tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5 Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20 Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10 Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High topped Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 28-10 to improve to 3-1.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28 Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12 Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7 Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North Oct. 11 — At Westerville South Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rhinehart cruised to a 41-7 win over Columbus (Ohio) Worthington Kilbourne to improve to 3-1. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18 Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13 Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level Sept. 27 — At Apex High Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High had a bye week. Season Stats: Ritchey has nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, plus eight tackles and two sacks on defense. He missed the Enloe High game.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21 Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime) Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville Male had a bye week, and he came to Raleigh for the Louisiana Tech game. Season Stats: Sowell has nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks on defense this season.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20 Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29 Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna had a big third quarter with 22 points to pull out a 36-29 win over Piedmont (S.C.) Wren to improve to 2-1. Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7 Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20 Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7 Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora led 35-0 and rolled to a 42-7 win over Leesburg Loudoun County to improve to 2-1. Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High: Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0 Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3 Aug. 30 — Lakeside 26, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County 21 Sept. 12 — Lakeside 51, Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain 50 Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High had seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in a wild 51-50 win over Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain. Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and one quarterback hurry this season.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32 Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0 Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49 Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson went 21-of-29 passing for 346 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-49 win over Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford, with The Wolfpack Central in attendance. He rushed 17 times for 168 yards and three scores. He also converted on three of four two-point conversions, accounting for 54 of the 58 points scored. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 61-of-103 passing for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 51 times for 482 yards and seven scores this season.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28 Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7 Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30. Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

