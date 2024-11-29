NC State football commitments in action — Week 14

NC State has 19 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 49 in the country. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12 Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45 Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3 Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32 Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0 Oct. 14 — Miami Norland 32, American Heritage 27 Oct. 18 — American Heritage 35, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy 0 Oct. 25 — American Heritage 42, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 38 Nov. 15 — American Heritage 40, Jensen Beach (Fla.) High 7 (playoff game) Nov. 22 — American Heritage 24, Fort Lauderdale Dillard 14 (playoffs) Nov. 29 — Vs. Miami Norland (playoffs)

Last Game: Abraham had nine tackles (one solo), two tackles for loss and two sacks in 24-14 win over Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard in the playoffs to improve to 9-2. Season Stats: Abraham has 72 tackles, seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8 Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21 Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7 Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21 Oct. 4 — Monroe High 34, Forest Hill 9 Oct. 10 — Forest Hills 35, Oakboro West Stanly 9 Oct. 18 — Forest Hills 49, Monroe Piedmont 0 Oct. 25 — Forest Hills 50, Monroe Parkwood 7 Nov. 1 — Forest Hills 25, Wadesboro Anson County 8 Nov. 15 — Forest Hills 35, Lexington High 12 (playoff game) Nov. 22 — Forest Hills 38, Randleman High 21 (playoffs) Nov. 29 — At Salisbury (playoffs)

Last Game: Bolder had nine catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, plus three tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in a 38-21 NCHSAA 2A playoff win over Randleman High. Season Stats: Bolder has 74 catches for 1,203 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and three passes defended on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7 Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0 Oct. 11 — Ware County 38, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 14 Oct. 18 — Perry (Ga.) High 31, Ware County 21 Oct. 25 — Ware County 24, Warner Robins (Ga.) High 21 Nov. 1 — Ware County 42, Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County 7 Nov. 8 — Savannah New Hampstead 48, Ware County 41 Nov. 15 — Ware County 38, Tucker (Ga.) High 0 (playoff game) Nov. 22 — Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee 35, Ware County 6 (playoffs)

Last Game: Ware County had its season come to an end at 6-6 with a 35-6 loss to Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee in the GHSA 4A playoffs.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15 Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2 Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0 Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19 Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19 Oct. 4 — Flagler 49, Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher 29 Oct. 18 — Flagler 35, Yulee (Fla.) High 24 Oct. 25 — Flagler 50, Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek 39 Nov. 1 — Flagler 68, Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas 26 Nov. 7 — Flagler 62, DeLand (Fla.) High 57 Nov. 15 — Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek 36, Flagler 35

Last Game: Cronk storybook senior year came to an end with a FHSAA 7A playoff loss against Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek, 36-35. Cronk had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in the loss. Season Stats: Cronk finished with 120 tackles (87 solo), 57 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, two caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including a touchdown this season, plus a pass defended. He also had two carries for 24 yards.

Benjamin School: Aug. 22 — Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton 14, Benjamin School 13 Aug. 30 — Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 31, Benjamin School 3 Sept. 6 — West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman 34, Benjamin School 20 Sept. 13 — Benjamin School 35, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep 19 Sept. 19 — Benjamin School 21, Jensen Beach (Fla.) High 14 Oct. 4 — Benjamin School 56, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 12 Oct. 18 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 27, Benjamin School 24 Oct. 24 — Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 21, Benjamin School 14 Nov. 1 — Benjamin School 46, Boca Raton Saint Andrew's 7 Nov. 15 — Benjamin School 42, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Northside Christian 0 (playoffs) Nov. 22 — Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy 34, Benjamin School 20 (playoffs)

Last Game: Douglas had eight receptions for 104 yards, plus seven tackles and two tackles for loss in a 34-20 loss in the FHSAA 1A playoffs. Benjamin School finished 5-6. Season Stats: Douglas has 25 catches for 356 yards and three touchdowns, and he has added 23 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks.

Bradley High: Aug. 23 — Groveport (Ohio) Groveport-Madison 28, Bradley 7 Aug. 30 — Bradley 28, Hilliard Darby 7 Sept. 6 — Grove City (Ohio) 34, Bradley 14 Sept. 13 — Bradley 21, Marysville (Ohio) 3 Sept. 20 — New Albany (Ohio) 17, Bradley 14 Sept. 27 — Columbus (Ohio) Upper Arlington 35, Bradley 0 Oct. 4 — Hilliard Davidson 45, Bradley 13 Oct. 11 — Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty 37, Bradley 14 Oct. 18 — Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange 35, Bradley 10 Oct. 25 — Dublin (Ohio) Coffman 49, Bradley 28 Nov. 1 — Bradley 34, Springfield (Ohio) High 30 (playoffs) Nov. 8 — Hilliard Davidson 34, Bradley 12 (playoffs)

Last Game: Dudley and Hilliard Bradley lost to crosstown foe Hilliard Davidson 34-12 in the OHSAA region 2 playoffs. Season Stats: TBD.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14 Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6 Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7 Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14 Oct. 4 — Hoggard 49, Shallotte West Brunswick 21 Oct. 11 — Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 27 Oct. 18 — Hoggard 27, Hampstead Topsail 16 Oct. 25 — Hoggard 49, Southport South Brunswick 0 Nov. 1 — Hoggard 39, Wilmington New Hanover 13 Nov. 15 — Hoggard 35, Raleigh Broughton 13 (playoffs) Nov. 22 — Hoggard 14, Raleigh Leesville Road 7 (playoffs) Nov. 29 — Vs. Raleigh Millbrook (playoffs)

Last Game: Gibbs and 11-1 Hoggard High topped Raleigh Leesville Road 14-7 in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21 Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31 Oct. 18 — Santaluces 63, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill 0 Oct. 25 — Santaluces 77, Lake Worth (Fla.) High 0 Oct. 30 — Santaluces 71, Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 6 Nov. 7 — Santaluces 35, Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista 13 Nov. 15 — Homestead (Fla.) South Dade 48, Santaluces 13 (playoffs)

Last Game: Gordon had two tackles but Santaluces fell 48-13 to Homestead (Fla.) South Dade in the playoffs to finish 8-3. Season Stats: Gordon finished with 12 tackles and two interceptions, plus three catches for 70 yards.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12 Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3 Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10 Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7 Oct. 4 — Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 0 Oct. 18 — Hebron Christian Academy 42, Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County 0 Oct. 25 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County 21 Nov. 1 — Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 34, Hebron Christian Academy 31 Nov. 22 — Hebron Christian Academy 28, Atlanta Lovett High 14 (playoffs) Nov. 29 — Vs. Augusta (Ga.) Aquinas (playoffs)

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian improved to 9-2 with a 28-14 win over Atlanta (Ga.) Lovett High in the Georgia private school playoffs. Season Stats: Kemp has 15 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and 23 tackles, three interceptions, three tackles for loss, three passes defended, one fumble recovery and three passes defended on defense. Kemp also had three punt returns for 28 yards.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5 Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20 Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati West Clermont 10 Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0 Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7 Oct. 4 — Kings High 38, Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami 0 Oct. 11 — Kings High 45, Milford (Ohio) High 0 Oct. 18 — Kings High 27, Cincinnati Turpin 7 Oct. 25 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati Walnut Hills 0 Nov. 1 — Kings High 10, Cincinnati Withrow High 0 Nov. 8 — Cincinnati La Salle 35, King High 27

Last Game: Kings High fell to 9-3 with a 35-27 playoff loss against Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle.

Pearl River C.C. Aug. 29 — Pearl River C.C. 24, Northwest Mississippi C.C. 23 Sept. 5 — Itawamba C.C. 10, Pearl River C.C. 0 Sept. 12 — Pearl River C.C. 27, Southwest Mississippi C.C. 17 Sept. 19 — Pearl River C.C. 23, East Central C.C. 20 Sept. 26 — Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. 41, Pearl River C.C. 14 Oct. 10 — Copiah-Lincoln C.C. 24, Pearl River C.C. 17 Oct. 17 — Pearl River C.C. 32, East Mississippi C.C. 28 Oct. 24 — Hinds C.C. 34, Pearl River C.C. 27 Oct. 31 — Jones College 16, Pearl River C.C. 10

Season stats: Prim finished with 49 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Columbus High: Aug. 30 — Columbus 65, Cuero (Texas) High 24 Sept. 6 — Columbus 63, La Grange (Texas) High 21 Sept. 13 — Columbus 60, Needville (Texas) High 21 Sept. 20 — Columbus 62, Madisonville (Texas) High 35 Sept. 27 — Columbus 49, Bellville (Texas) High 35 Oct. 4 — Columbus 56, Rogers (Texas) High 8 Oct. 18 — Columbus 56, Yoakum (Texas) High 38 Oct. 25 — Hitchcock (Texas) High 37, Columbus 36 (overtime) Nov. 1 — Columbus 42, Hallettsville (Texas) High 12 Nov. 8 — Columbus 38, Hempstead (Texas) High 0 Nov. 15 — Columbus 48, Cameron (Texas) C.H. Yoe 14 (playoffs) Nov. 22 — Columbus 48, Palestine (Texas) Westwood 28 (playoffs) Nov. 29 — At Yoakum High (playoffs)

Last game: Columbus defeated Palestine (Texas) Westwood High in the Texas 3A D1 playoffs, and Rigdon then officially visited NC State and verbally committed. Season stats: TBD.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28 Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12 Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7 Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0 Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13 Oct. 4 — Westland 34, Westerville (Ohio) North 21 Oct. 11 — Westland 31, Westerville South 14 Oct. 18 — Westland 48, Delaware (Ohio) Hayes 28 Oct. 25 — Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut 34, Westland 33 Nov. 1 — Dublin Coffman 49, Wesland 42

Last Game: Westland and Rinehart finished the season 8-3. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18 Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13 Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0 Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22 Oct. 4 — Holly Springs High 34, Cary 14 Oct. 11 — Cary 34, Cary Green Hope 11 Oct. 18 — Apex Friendship 38, Cary 9 Oct. 25 — Cary Panther Creek 60, Cary 36 Nov. 1 — Apex Middle Creek 40, Cary 3

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High finished 1-9. Season Stats: Ritchey has 23 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns, and six carries for 22 yards. He has added 58 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks on defense.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21 Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21 Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21 Oct. 4 — Male 31, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 28 Oct. 11 — Male 49, Louisville Southern 6 Oct. 18 — Male 17, Louisville Fern Creek 0 Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Louisville DuPont Manual 21, Male 0 Nov. 8 — Male 49, Louisville Eastern High 7 (playoffs) Nov. 15 — Louisville Ballard 23, Male 17 (overtime) (playoffs)

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville (Ky.) Male fell 23-17 to Louisville Ballard in the playoffs to finish the season 9-3.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20 Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29 Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21 Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22 Oct. 12 — T.L. Hanna 49, Piedmont Woodmont 21 Oct. 17 — T.L. Hanna 42, Greenville J.L. Mann 20 Oct. 22 — T.L. Hanna 57, Easley (S.C.) High 20 Oct. 26 — T.L. Hanna 48, Greenville High 27 Nov. 1 — T.L. Hanna 50, Mauldin (S.C.) High 16 Nov. 8 — T.L. Hanna 43, Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest 21 Nov. 22 — T.L. Hanna 57, Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge 34 (playoffs) Nov. 29 — At Gaffney (S.C.) High (playoffs)

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna improved to 9-2 with a 57-34 victory over Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge in the South Carolina AAAAA playoffs. Season Stats: TBA.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7 Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20 Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7 Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7 Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0 Oct. 10 — Tuscarora 33, Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley 0 Oct. 18 — Tuscarora 49, Ashburn Rock Ridge 0 Oct. 25 — Tuscarora 54, Sterling Dominion 0 Oct. 31 — Tuscarora 34, Purcellville Woodgrove 7 Nov. 8 — Tuscarora 42, Ashburn Broad Run 0 Nov. 22 — Tuscarora 34, Leesburg Loudoun County 7 (playoffs) Nov. 30 — Vs. Aldie (Va.)n John Champe (playoffs)

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora improved to a 10-1 with a 34-7 win over Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun County in the Virginia Class 4 playoffs. Season Stats: TBD.

Antioch High: Aug. 23 — Antioch 34, Lebanon (Tenn.) High 22 Aug. 30 — Antioch 36, Nolensville (Tenn.) High 33 Sept. 6 — Antioch 40, Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 6 Sept. 13 — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High 41, Antioch 14 Sept. 20 — Antioch 56, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock High 30 Sept. 27 — Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek 27, Antioch 6 Oct. 3 — Mount Juliet 26, Antioch 8 Oct. 10 — Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy 34, Antioch 6 Oct. 25 — Antioch 34, Smyrna High 27 Oct. 31 — Antioch 54, LaVergne (Tenn.) High 6 Nov. 8 — Franklin (Tenn.) High 28, Antioch 14 (playoff game)

Last Game: Antioch had its season come to an end with a 28-14 loss against Franklin (Tenn.) High to finish 6-5.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32 Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0 Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49 Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15 Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6 Oct. 4 — Columbia Dreher 35, Richland Northeast 34 (2OT) Oct. 11 — Columbia A.C. Flora 44, Richland Northeast 7 Oct. 25 — Richland Northeast 23, York (S.C.) High 20 Nov. 1 — Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe 56, Richland Northeast 6 Nov. 15 — Richland Northeast 22, Seneca (S.C.) High 20 (playoff game) Nov. 22 — Central (S.C.) Daniel 48, Richland Northeast 36 (playoffs)

Last Game: Wilson went 20-of-35 passing for 370 yards and one touchdown, and he rushed 25 times for 136 yards and three scores in a 48-36 loss to Central (S.C.) Daniel in the South Carolina AAAA playoffs. Richland Northeast finished 8-4. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 170-of-259 passing for 2,420 yards and 22 touchdowns and two interceptions, plus 151 carries for 1,139 yards and 16 scores.

Class of 2026 commits

Trinity Episcopal High: Aug. 30 — Trinity Episcopal 34, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross 14 Sept. 7 — Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy 29 Sept. 14 — Woodberry Forest (Va.) High 34, Trinity Episcopal 28 Sept. 20 — Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel 44, Trinity Episcopal 28 Sept. 28 — Trinity Episcopal 22, Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill 20 Oct. 19 — Trinity Episcopal 14, Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's 10 Oct. 25 — Vs. Virginia Beach (Va.) Catholic (won by forfeit) Nov. 2 — Richmond (Va.) Benedictine 56, Trinity Episcopal 21 Nov. 9 — Richmond Benedictine 29, Trinity Episcopal 28 (playoff loss)

Last Game: Sakowitz and Trinity Episcopal fell to 5-4 with a 29-28 playoff loss against Richmond (Va.) Benedictine.

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28 Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7 Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21 Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6. Oct. 4 — Reagan High 31, Mocksville Davie County 14 Oct. 11 — Clemmons West Forsyth 27, Reagan High 0 Oct. 18 — Reagan 31, Winston-Salem Parkland 0 Oct. 25 — Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 29, Reagan 13 Nov. 1 — Reagan 44, Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds 0 Nov. 15 — Greensboro Southeast Guilford 46, Reagan 45 (overtime) (playoffs)

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30. Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

