Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 20

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 20

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

 • Jacey Zembal
California game grades by PFF

California game grades by PFF

Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 24-23 win at California on Saturday in front of 35,303 fans.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State gets some luck, also made own luck

NC State gets some luck, also made own luck

NC State faced adversity by overcoming a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and also got some much-needed luck.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game

Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game

NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers takes Zoom questions from the media following the Pack's win.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 22, 2024
Scouting video: Senior four-star athlete Jordan Young
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
MARSHVILLE — Most of the discussion has been on the recruitment of senior athlete Jordan Young of Monroe (N.C.) High.

However, what does he bring to the field as a player? Young showed in a 34-9 victory at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High on Oct. 4 that he truly can play well on both sides of the ball and special teams.

NC State coach Dave Doeren and nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay watched Young for a half that evening. He showed why Rivals.com ranked No. 205 overall in the country, No. 5 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 19 safety in the country for the class of 2025.

Young will pick among NC State, Clemson, Michigan, Florida State and Alabama, on Nov. 2. He's been a regular at Wolfpack games, both in Raleigh, but also in Charlotte, N.C., and he watched NCSU at Clemson.

