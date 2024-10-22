Scouting video: Senior four-star athlete Jordan Young

MARSHVILLE — Most of the discussion has been on the recruitment of senior athlete Jordan Young of Monroe (N.C.) High.

However, what does he bring to the field as a player? Young showed in a 34-9 victory at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High on Oct. 4 that he truly can play well on both sides of the ball and special teams.

NC State coach Dave Doeren and nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay watched Young for a half that evening. He showed why Rivals.com ranked No. 205 overall in the country, No. 5 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 19 safety in the country for the class of 2025.

Young will pick among NC State, Clemson, Michigan, Florida State and Alabama, on Nov. 2. He's been a regular at Wolfpack games, both in Raleigh, but also in Charlotte, N.C., and he watched NCSU at Clemson.