2022 Friday Night Rewind
The high school season is under way and The Wolfpack Central will be following the top players in the state of North Carolina.
NC State has been aggressive with top players in the state of North Carolina, with many either committed or have taken unofficial visits.
This page will get updated throughout the season as part of our Friday Night Rewind package.
Aug. 26: Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Coming up — coverage of junior wide receiver Alex Taylor and others.
Aug. 18-19: West Charlotte (N.C.) High at Matthews (N.C.) Butler; Cornelius (N.C.) Hough vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) High; Charlotte Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Myers Park
Darion Rivers has big dreams while starting season
Scouting video: NC State commit Darion Rivers in season opener
• Class of 2023 Darion Rivers at Matthews (N.C.) Butler
• Class of 2024 Jaden Smith at Matthews (N.C.) Butler
• Class of 2025 Zach Lawrence vs. West Charlotte (N.C.) High
• Class of 2025 Ian Coleman vs. West Charlotte (N.C.) High
• Class of 2025 Jaydn Farmer vs. West Charlotte (N.C.) High
• Class of 2023 Nolan Hauser vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) High
• Class of 2024 Eagan Boyer vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) High
• Class of 2026 Samari Matthews vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) High
• Class of 2026 Kamdon Gillespie vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) High
• Class of 2023 Tad Hudson vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) High
• Class of 2023 JT Smith vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) High
• Class of 2023 Branden Palmer vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) High
• Class of 2024 Umar Rockhead vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park
• Class of 2024 Benjamin Black vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park
Aug. 12-13: Three scrimmages — Fayetteville (N.C.) Cape Fear, Clinton (N.C.) High and Wake Forest (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Lex Thomas vs. New Bern (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Keith Sampson Jr. vs. Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Nathan Leacock vs. Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 Anthony Quinn Jr. vs. Apex (N.C.) Apex-Friendship
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 and 2025: Clinton High vs. Pembroke (N.C.) Purnell Swett
