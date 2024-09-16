NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start

FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State quarterback commit Will Wilson is off to a magical senior year while playing for his father for most likely the last time.

Wilson and Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast are off to a 4-0 start, including a wild 58-49 win at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford last Thursday. Wilson went 21-of-29 passing for 346 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed 17 times for 168 yards and three scores. He also converted on three two-point conversions, accounting for 54 of the 58 points scored.