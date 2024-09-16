Advertisement

Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 15

Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 15

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State's team effort sparked second-half comeback

NC State's team effort sparked second-half comeback

NC State has gone through a range of emotions in just three games, with Saturday about desperation.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video reel: NC State players after Louisiana Tech win

Video reel: NC State players after Louisiana Tech win

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey proved he was ready for the big stage when called upon Saturday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Dave Doeren pleased with second-half response

NC State coach Dave Doeren pleased with second-half response

NC State coach Dave Doeren takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech.

 • Jacey Zembal
Final: NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20

Final: NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20

NC State overcame a 13-point deficit and adversity to defeat Louisiana Tech 30-20 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Sep 16, 2024
NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State quarterback commit Will Wilson is off to a magical senior year while playing for his father for most likely the last time.

Wilson and Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast are off to a 4-0 start, including a wild 58-49 win at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford last Thursday. Wilson went 21-of-29 passing for 346 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed 17 times for 168 yards and three scores. He also converted on three two-point conversions, accounting for 54 of the 58 points scored.

