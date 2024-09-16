NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 15
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
NC State's team effort sparked second-half comeback
NC State has gone through a range of emotions in just three games, with Saturday about desperation.
Video reel: NC State players after Louisiana Tech win
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey proved he was ready for the big stage when called upon Saturday.
NC State coach Dave Doeren pleased with second-half response
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech.
Final: NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20
NC State overcame a 13-point deficit and adversity to defeat Louisiana Tech 30-20 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 15
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
NC State's team effort sparked second-half comeback
NC State has gone through a range of emotions in just three games, with Saturday about desperation.
Video reel: NC State players after Louisiana Tech win
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey proved he was ready for the big stage when called upon Saturday.
FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State quarterback commit Will Wilson is off to a magical senior year while playing for his father for most likely the last time.
Wilson and Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast are off to a 4-0 start, including a wild 58-49 win at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford last Thursday. Wilson went 21-of-29 passing for 346 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed 17 times for 168 yards and three scores. He also converted on three two-point conversions, accounting for 54 of the 58 points scored.