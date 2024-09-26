NC State has 16 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 56 in the country. The Wolfpack lost Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside High senior defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee, who had Clemson offer him. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12 Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45 Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3 Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32 Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage fell to 2-3 after a 35-32 loss to Miami (Fla.) Central High, with Abraham getting four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. Season Stats: Abraham has 28 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8 Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21 Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7 Sept. 28 — Vs. New London North Stanly Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder and Forest Hills had a bye week. Season Stats: Bolder has 24 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown, and he has seven tackles and an interception on defense. He has three kickoff returns for 41 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7 Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0 Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd continues to remain injured and Ware County lost 10-0 to Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21 Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High cruised to a 49-21 win over Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge High. Browder was offered by Michigan this week. Season Stats: Browder has 20 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed four times for seven yards.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20 Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13 Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7 Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6 Sept. 30 — Vs. Cornelius Hough Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Chambers High scored nine points in the second quarter and that was needed to defeat Charlotte West Mecklenburg 9-6. Season Stats: Concepcion has eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown through the first two games.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15 Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2 Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0 Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19 Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas



Last Game: Flagler and Cronk rolled past Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 50-19. Cronk continued his special season with seven tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the win. Season Stats: Cronk has 42 tackles (33 solo), 30 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14 Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6 Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7 Sept. 28 — Vs. Wilmington Laney Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High defeated Leland North Brunswick 41-7 in a rescheduled game Tuesday.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High cruised to a 49-21 win over Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge High. Season Stats: Gordon has three receptions for 70 yards on offense, plus one interception and six tackles on defense.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12 Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3 Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10 Sept .27 — At Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy fell 24-10 to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity. Season Stats: Kemp has eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on offense through his first four games, and seven tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5 Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20 Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10 Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0 Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High fell to 3-2 with a difficult 41-0 loss against Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson High.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28 Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12 Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7 Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0 Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North Oct. 11 — At Westerville South Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rinehart scored 20 points in the first half and won 41-0 against Columbus (Ohio) Franklin Heights. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18 Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13 Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0 Sept. 26 — At Apex High Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary fell to 0-4 this season with a 30-0 loss against crosstown rival Cary Green Level. Season Stats: Ritchey has nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, plus eight tackles and two sacks on defense in two games. He missed the Enloe High game with an injury.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21 Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21 Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville Male fell 24-21 against Louisville (Ky.) Trinity. Season Stats: Sowell has nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks on defense through his first three games.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20 Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29 Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21 Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna fell to 2-2 after a 25-21 loss to Greenwood (S.C.) High. Season Stats: Strong has seven tackles (five solo) and two passes broken up through the first three games this season.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7 Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20 Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7 Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7 Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora won the defensive battle 14-7 over Aldie (Va.) Lightridge. Season Stats: TBD.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32 Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0 Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49 Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High Sept. 28 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson and Richland Northeast improved to 5-0 with a spirited 26-15 win at Camden (S.C.) High. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 61-of-103 passing for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 51 times for 482 yards and seven scores through the first four games.



Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28 Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7 Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21 Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30. Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

