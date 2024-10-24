NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 48 in the country. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12 Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45 Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3 Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32 Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0 Oct. 14 — Miami Norland 32, American Heritage 27 Oct. 18 — American Heritage 35, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy 0 Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage rolled to a 35-0 win over Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy. Abraham had eight tackles and a sack in the victory. Season Stats: Abraham has 47 tackles, three sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8 Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21 Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7 Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21 Oct. 4 — Monroe High 34, Forest Hill 9 Oct. 10 — Forest Hills 35, Oakboro West Stanly 9 Oct. 18 — Forest Hills 49, Monroe Piedmont 0 Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder exploded for four catches for 126 yards and a touchdown, and he added a tackle on defense in a 49-0 win over Monroe Piedmont High. Season Stats: Bolder has 46 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns, and he has 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7 Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0 Oct. 11 — Ware County 38, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 14 Oct. 18 — Perry (Ga.) High 31, Ware County 21 Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County Nov. 8 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Last Game: Perry (Ga.) High topped Ware County 31-21 as Boyd didn't play. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21 Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31 Oct. 18 — Santaluces 63, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill 0 Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Nov. 7 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Last Game: Browder and Santaluces High crushed West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill 63-0. Browder caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Season Stats: Browder has 40 catches for 801 yards and seven touchdowns, and he has rushed six times for 17 yards.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20 Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13 Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7 Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6 Sept. 30 — Cornelius Hough 58, Chambers 3 Oct. 4 — Chambers 53, Charlotte Harding 0 Oct. 10 — Chambers 27, Huntersville Hopewell 14 Oct. 18 — Chambers 38, Huntersville North Mecklenburg 12 Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion caught four passes for 100 yards in a 38-12 win over Huntersville North Mecklenburg. Season Stats: Concepcion has 23 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown, and he has five kickoff returns for 181 yards. He has five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15 Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2 Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0 Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19 Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19 Oct. 4 — Flagler 49, Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher 29 Oct. 18 — Flagler 35, Yulee (Fla.) High 24 Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas Nov. 7 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Last Game: Cronk had 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in a 35-24 win over Yulee (Fla.) High. Season Stats: Cronk has 63 tackles (50 solo), 37 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season. He also has two carries for 24 yards.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14 Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6 Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7 Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14 Oct. 4 — Hoggard 49, Shallotte West Brunswick 21 Oct. 11 — Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 27 Oct. 18 — Hoggard 27, Hampstead Topsail 16 Oct. 25 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High improved to 7-1 with a 27-16 win over Hampstead Topsail.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21 Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High, 56, Santaluces 31 Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Gordon and Santaluces High crushed West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill 63-0. Season Stats: TBD.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12 Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3 Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10 Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7 Oct. 4 — Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 0 Oct. 18 — Hebron Christian Academy 42, Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County 0 Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy cruised to a 42-0 win over Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County. Season Stats: Kemp has 12 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and nine tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended on defense.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5 Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20 Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10 Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0 Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7 Oct. 4 — Kings High 38, Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami 0 Oct. 11 — Kings High 45, Milford (Ohio) High 0 Oct. 18 — Kings High 27, Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin 7 Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills Nov. 1 — Vs. Troy

Last Game: Kings High improved to 7-2 with a with a 27-7 win over Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28 Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12 Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7 Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0 Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13 Oct. 4 — Westland 34, Westerville (Ohio) North 21 Oct. 11 — Westland 31, Westerville South 14 Oct. 18 — Westland 48, Delaware (Ohio) Hayes 28 Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rinehart improved to 8-1 with a 48-28 win over Delaware (Ohio) Hayes. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18 Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13 Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0 Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22 Oct. 4 — Holly Springs High 34, Cary 14 Oct. 11 — Cary 34, Cary Green Hope 11 Oct. 18 — Apex Friendship 38, Cary 9 Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, plus four tackles in a 38-9 loss at Apex (N.C.) Friendship. Season Stats: TBA.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21 Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21 Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21 Oct. 4 — Male 31, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 28 Oct. 11 — Male 49, Louisville Southern 6 Oct. 18 — Male 17, Louisville Fern Creek 0 Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville (Ky.) Male improved to 7-1 with a 17-0 win over Louisville (Ky.) Fern Creek. Season Stats: TBA.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20 Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29 Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21 Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22 Oct. 12 — T.L. Hanna 49, Piedmont Woodmont 21 Oct. 17 — T.L. Hanna 42, Greenville J.L. Mann 20 Oct. 22 — T.L. Hanna 57, Easley (S.C.) High 20 Oct. 26 — Vs. Greenville High Nov. 1 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High Nov. 8 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Last Game: T.L. Hanna improved to 5-2 overall with a 57-20 win over Easley (S.C.) High. Season Stats: TBA.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7 Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20 Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7 Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7 Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0 Oct. 10 — Tuscarora 33, Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley 0 Oct. 18 — Tuscarora 49, Ashburn Rock Ridge 0 Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Tuscarora improved to 6-1 overall with a 49-0 win over Ashburn (Va.) Rock Ridge. Season Stats: TBD.

Antioch High: Aug. 23 — Antioch 34, Lebanon (Tenn.) High 22 Aug. 30 — Antioch 36, Nolensville (Tenn.) High 33 Sept. 6 — Antioch 40, Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 6 Sept. 13 — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High 41, Antioch 14 Sept. 20 — Antioch 56, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock High 30 Sept. 27 — Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek 27, Antioch 6 Oct. 3 — Mount Juliet 26, Antioch 8 Oct. 10 — Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy 34, Antioch 6 Oct. 25 — At Smyrna High Oct. 31 — Vs. LaVergne (Tenn.) High

Last Game: Antioch had a bye week.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32 Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0 Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49 Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15 Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6 Oct. 4 — Columbia Dreher 35, Richland Northeast 34 (2OT) Oct. 11 — Columbia A.C. Flora 44, Richland Northeast 7 Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Richland Northeast has had a bye week. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 98-of-144 passing for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 70 times for 700 yards and 12 scores.

Class of 2026 commits

Trinity Episcopal High: Aug. 30 — Trinity Episcopal 34, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross 14 Sept. 7 — Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy 29 Sept. 14 — Woodberry Forest (Va.) High 34, Trinity Episcopal 28 Sept. 20 — Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel 44, Trinity Episcopal 28 Sept. 28 — Trinity Episcopal 22, Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill 20 Oct. 19 — Trinity Episcopal 14, Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's 10 Oct. 25 — At Virginia Beach (Va.) Catholic Nov. 2 — At Richmond (Va.) Benedictine

Last Game: Sakowitz and Trinity Episcopal topped Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's 14-10.

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28 Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7 Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21 Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6. Oct. 4 — Reagan High 31, Mocksville Davie County 14 Oct. 11 — Clemmons West Forsyth 27, Reagan High 0 Oct. 18 — Reagan 31, Winston-Salem Parkland 0 Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30. Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

