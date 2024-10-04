CHARLOTTE — NC State wide receiver commit Arrion Concepcion knew his senior year would be about making adjustments.

Some of the changes are subtle and some aren’t, but a natural bull’s-eye will happen as a NC State commit, combined with having an older brother who is a star player for the Wolfpack, sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion.

Arrion Concepcion elected to return to play for Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High and had a rough outcome this past Monday, falling 58-3 against Cornelius (N.C.) Hough. That is another change, where Chambers is used to competing at the highest levels of the NCHSAA.