NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 9
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Scouting Syracuse
Former Western Carolina standout Fran Brown worked his way up to become the Syracuse coach.
The Juice Online's Brad Bierman breaks down Syracuse
The Juice Online's Brad Bierman of the Rivals.com network breaks down Syracuse football, who will playing at NC State.
NC State RB Kendrick Raphael coming into his own
The running of sophomore running back Kendrick Raphael has been an encouraging sign the last four games.
NC State has 16 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 59 in the country.
Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:
American Heritage High:
Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28
Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12
Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45
Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3
Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32
Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0
Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland
Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy
Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Last Game: American Heritage had a bye week.
Season Stats: Abraham has 33 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Forest Hills High:
Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13
Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8
Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21
Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7
Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21
Oct. 4 — Monroe High 34, Forest Hill 9
Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly
Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont
Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood
Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County
Last Game: Bolder had three catches for 30 yards, two tackles and one kick return for 17 yards in a 34-9 loss against Monroe (N.C.) High. NC State coach Dave Doeren and nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay attended part of the game to watch Bolder and Monroe senior athlete Jordan Young. Bolder was named to the Shrine Bowl this past week.
Season Stats: Bolder has 33 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns, and he has 11 tackles and an interception on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.
Ware County High:
Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10
Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16
Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7
Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime)
Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0
Oct. 11 — At Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine
Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High
Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High
Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County
Nov. 8 — At Savannah New Hampstead
Last Game: Ware County had a bye week.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13
Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6
Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8
Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21
Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Browder had a monster performance with 12 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-31 loss against Midland (Texas) High. He also added one carry for eight yards.
Season Stats: Browder has 37 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns, and he has rushed six times for 17 yards.
Chambers High:
Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20
Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13
Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7
Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6
Sept. 30 — Cornelius Hough 58, Chambers 3
Oct. 4 — Chambers 53, Charlotte Harding 0
Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell
Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte
Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek
Last Game: Concepcion had two catches for 15 yards, and one kick return for 67 yards in a 53-0 win over Charlotte Harding.
Season Stats: Concepcion has 18 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, and he has five kickoff returns for 181 yards.
Flagler Palm Coast High:
Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15
Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2
Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0
Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19
Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19
Oct. 4 — Flagler 49, Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher 29
Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High
Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas
Last Game: Flagler and Cronk topped Neptune (Fla.) Fletcher High 49-29, and he had 11 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, plus rushed twice for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Season Stats: Cronk has 63 tackles (50 solo), 37 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season. He also has two carries for 24 yards.
Hoggard High:
Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32
Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14
Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6
Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7
Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14
Oct. 4 — Hoggard 49, Shallotte West Brunswick 21
Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail
Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick
Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover
Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High topped Shallotte West Brunswick 49-21 to improve to 5-1.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13
Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6
Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8
Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21
Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High, 56, Santaluces 31
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High fell 56-31 against Midland (Texas) High to fall to 4-2 on the season.
Season Stats: Gordon has three receptions for 70 yards on offense, plus one interception and six tackles on defense.
Hebron Christian Academy:
Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0
Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18
Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12
Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3
Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10
Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7
Oct. 4 — Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 0
Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County
Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County
Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian
Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy crushed Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 45-0 to improve to 6-1.
Season Stats: Kemp has eight catches for 175 yards and a touchdown on offense through his first four games, and nine tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended on defense.
Kings High:
Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7
Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5
Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20
Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10
Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0
Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7
Oct. 4 — Kings High 38, Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami 0
Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High
Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin
Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills
Last Game: Kings High improved to 5-2 with a 38-0 win over Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami.
Westland High:
Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0
Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28
Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12
Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7
Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0
Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13
Oct. 4 — Westland 34, Westerville (Ohio) North 21
Oct. 11 — At Westerville South
Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes
Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut
Last Game: Westland and Rinehart cruised to a 34-21 win over Westerville (Ohio) North to improve to 6-1.
Season Stats: TBD.
Cary High:
Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)
Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18
Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13
Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0
Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22
Oct. 4 — Holly Springs High 34, Cary 14
Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope
Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship
Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek
Last Game: Ritchey and Cary fell to 0-6 with a 34-14 loss against Holly Springs High. Ritchey was named to the Shrine Bowl this past week.
Season Stats: TBA.
Male High:
Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0
Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21
Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime)
Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21
Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21
Oct. 4 — Male 31, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 28
Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern
Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek
Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East
Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual
Last Game: Sowell and Louisville Male improved to 5-1 with a 31-28 win over Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass.
Season Stats: TBA.
T.L. Hanna High:
Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16
Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20
Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29
Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21
Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22
Oct. 12 — At Piedmont Woodmont
Oct. 17 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann
Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High
Last Game: T.L. Hanna had a bye week Strong was named to the Shrine Bowl this past week.
Season Stats: TBA.
Tuscarora High:
Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7
Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20
Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7
Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7
Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0
Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge
Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion
Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove
Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run
Last Game: Tuscarora had a bye week.
Season Stats: TBD.
Richland Northeast:
Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13
Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32
Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0
Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49
Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15
Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6
Oct. 4 — Columbia Dreher 35, Richland Northeast 34 (2OT)
Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida
Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe
Last Game: Richland Northeast lost for the first time, 34-34 in double overtime to Columbia (S.C.) Dreher, with Wilson out with an injury. Wilson was named to the Shrine Bowl this past week.
Season Stats: Wilson has gone 98-of-144 passing for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 70 times for 700 yards and 12 scores.
Class of 2026 commit
Reagan High:
Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13
Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28
Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7
Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21
Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6.
Oct. 4 — Reagan High 31, Mocksville Davie County 14
Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth
Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland
Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds
Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30.
Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.
