Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL

Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 9

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 9

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Scouting Syracuse

Scouting Syracuse

Former Western Carolina standout Fran Brown worked his way up to become the Syracuse coach.

 • Jacey Zembal
The Juice Online's Brad Bierman breaks down Syracuse

The Juice Online's Brad Bierman breaks down Syracuse

The Juice Online's Brad Bierman of the Rivals.com network breaks down Syracuse football, who will playing at NC State.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State RB Kendrick Raphael coming into his own

NC State RB Kendrick Raphael coming into his own

The running of sophomore running back Kendrick Raphael has been an encouraging sign the last four games.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 10, 2024
NC State football commitments in action — Week 7
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State has 16 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 59 in the country.

Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High:

Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28

Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12

Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45

Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3

Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32

Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0

Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland

Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage had a bye week.

Season Stats: Abraham has 33 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High:

Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13

Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8

Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21

Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7

Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21

Oct. 4 — Monroe High 34, Forest Hill 9

Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly

Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont

Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood

Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had three catches for 30 yards, two tackles and one kick return for 17 yards in a 34-9 loss against Monroe (N.C.) High. NC State coach Dave Doeren and nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay attended part of the game to watch Bolder and Monroe senior athlete Jordan Young. Bolder was named to the Shrine Bowl this past week.

Season Stats: Bolder has 33 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns, and he has 11 tackles and an interception on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High:

Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10

Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16

Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7

Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0

Oct. 11 — At Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine

Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High

Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High

Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Nov. 8 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Last Game: Ware County had a bye week.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8

Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21

Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Browder had a monster performance with 12 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-31 loss against Midland (Texas) High. He also added one carry for eight yards.

Season Stats: Browder has 37 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns, and he has rushed six times for 17 yards.

Chambers High:

Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20

Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13

Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7

Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6

Sept. 30 — Cornelius Hough 58, Chambers 3

Oct. 4 — Chambers 53, Charlotte Harding 0

Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell

Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte

Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion had two catches for 15 yards, and one kick return for 67 yards in a 53-0 win over Charlotte Harding.

Season Stats: Concepcion has 18 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, and he has five kickoff returns for 181 yards.

Flagler Palm Coast High:

Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15

Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2

Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0

Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19

Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19

Oct. 4 — Flagler 49, Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher 29

Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas

Last Game: Flagler and Cronk topped Neptune (Fla.) Fletcher High 49-29, and he had 11 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, plus rushed twice for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Season Stats: Cronk has 63 tackles (50 solo), 37 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season. He also has two carries for 24 yards.

Hoggard High:

Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32

Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14

Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6

Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7

Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14

Oct. 4 — Hoggard 49, Shallotte West Brunswick 21

Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail

Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick

Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High topped Shallotte West Brunswick 49-21 to improve to 5-1.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8

Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21

Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High, 56, Santaluces 31

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High fell 56-31 against Midland (Texas) High to fall to 4-2 on the season.

Season Stats: Gordon has three receptions for 70 yards on offense, plus one interception and six tackles on defense.

Hebron Christian Academy:

Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0

Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18

Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12

Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3

Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10

Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7

Oct. 4 — Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 0

Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County

Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County

Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy crushed Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 45-0 to improve to 6-1.

Season Stats: Kemp has eight catches for 175 yards and a touchdown on offense through his first four games, and nine tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended on defense.

Kings High:

Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5

Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20

Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10

Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0

Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7

Oct. 4 — Kings High 38, Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami 0

Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High

Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin

Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High improved to 5-2 with a 38-0 win over Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami.

Westland High:

Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0

Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28

Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12

Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7

Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0

Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13

Oct. 4 — Westland 34, Westerville (Ohio) North 21

Oct. 11 — At Westerville South

Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes

Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rinehart cruised to a 34-21 win over Westerville (Ohio) North to improve to 6-1.

Season Stats: TBD.


Cary High:

Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)

Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18

Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13

Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0

Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22

Oct. 4 — Holly Springs High 34, Cary 14

Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope

Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship

Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary fell to 0-6 with a 34-14 loss against Holly Springs High. Ritchey was named to the Shrine Bowl this past week.

Season Stats: TBA.

Male High:

Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0

Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21

Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21

Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21

Oct. 4 — Male 31, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 28

Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern

Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek

Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East

Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville Male improved to 5-1 with a 31-28 win over Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass.

Season Stats: TBA.

T.L. Hanna High:

Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16

Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20

Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29

Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21

Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22

Oct. 12 — At Piedmont Woodmont

Oct. 17 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann

Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: T.L. Hanna had a bye week Strong was named to the Shrine Bowl this past week.

Season Stats: TBA.

Tuscarora High:

Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7

Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20

Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7

Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7

Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0

Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge

Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion

Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove

Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Tuscarora had a bye week.

Season Stats: TBD.

Richland Northeast:

Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13

Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32

Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0

Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49

Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15

Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6

Oct. 4 — Columbia Dreher 35, Richland Northeast 34 (2OT)

Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida

Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Richland Northeast lost for the first time, 34-34 in double overtime to Columbia (S.C.) Dreher, with Wilson out with an injury. Wilson was named to the Shrine Bowl this past week.

Season Stats: Wilson has gone 98-of-144 passing for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 70 times for 700 yards and 12 scores.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High:

Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13

Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28

Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7

Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21

Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6.

Oct. 4 — Reagan High 31, Mocksville Davie County 14

Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth

Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland

Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30.

Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

