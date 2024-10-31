Advertisement

in other news

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford

Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford

Stanford Sports Report publisher Ben Parker of the Rivals.com network breaks down Stanford football.

 • Jacey Zembal
Pack Pros: Week 8 in the NFL

Pack Pros: Week 8 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State QB Grayson McCall understands his path has changed

NC State QB Grayson McCall understands his path has changed

NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Grayson McCall knew what the move was, but that didn’t make his decision easier.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Retiring NC State QB Grayson McCall has range of emotions

Retiring NC State QB Grayson McCall has range of emotions

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall retired from football last week, and he gave the reasons why Tuesday.

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford

Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford

Stanford Sports Report publisher Ben Parker of the Rivals.com network breaks down Stanford football.

 • Jacey Zembal
Pack Pros: Week 8 in the NFL

Pack Pros: Week 8 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 31, 2024
NC State football commitments in action — Week 10
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country.

Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High:

Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28

Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12

Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45

Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3

Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32

Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0

Oct. 14 — Miami Norland 32, American Heritage 27

Oct. 18 — American Heritage 35, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy 0

Oct. 25 — American Heritage 42, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 38

Last Game: American Heritage pulled off a big 42-38 win over Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)n St. Thomas Aquinas. Abraham had eight tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Season Stats: Abraham has 55 tackles, four sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High:

Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13

Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8

Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21

Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7

Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21

Oct. 4 — Monroe High 34, Forest Hill 9

Oct. 10 — Forest Hills 35, Oakboro West Stanly 9

Oct. 18 — Forest Hills 49, Monroe Piedmont 0

Oct. 25 — Forest Hills 50, Monroe Parkwood 7

Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had seven catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-7 win over Monroe Parkwood High. He also added two tackles and one interception on defense.

Season Stats: Bolder has 53 catches for 917 yards and five touchdowns, and he has 16 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High:

Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10

Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16

Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7

Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0

Oct. 11 — Ware County 38, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 14

Oct. 18 — Perry (Ga.) High 31, Ware County 21

Oct. 25 — Ware County 24, Warner Robins (Ga.) High 21

Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Nov. 8 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Last Game: Ware County topped Warner Robins (Ga.) High 24-21 as Boyd didn't play.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8

Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21

Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31

Oct. 18 — Santaluces 63, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill 0

Oct. 25 — Santaluces 77, Lake Worth (Fla.) High 0

Oct. 30 — Santaluces 71, Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 6

Nov. 7 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Last Game: Browder and Santaluces High hung 70-plus points on two opponents within the last week. Santaluces topped Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 71-6 on Wednesday. Browder has topped 1,000 yards.

Season Stats: TBD.

Chambers High:

Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20

Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13

Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7

Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6

Sept. 30 — Cornelius Hough 58, Chambers 3

Oct. 4 — Chambers 53, Charlotte Harding 0

Oct. 10 — Chambers 27, Huntersville Hopewell 14

Oct. 18 — Chambers 38, Huntersville North Mecklenburg 12

Oct. 25 — West Charlotte 33, Chambers 7

Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers fell 33-7 against rival West Charlotte High.

Season Stats: Concepcion has 23 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown, and he has five kickoff returns for 181 yards. He has five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Flagler Palm Coast High:

Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15

Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2

Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0

Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19

Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19

Oct. 4 — Flagler 49, Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher 29

Oct. 18 — Flagler 35, Yulee (Fla.) High 24

Oct. 25 — Flagler 50, Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek 39

Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas

Nov. 7 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Last Game: Cronk had nine tackles, four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in a 50-39 win over Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek.

Season Stats: Cronk has 85 tackles (66 solo), 46 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, two caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including a touchdown this season. He also has two carries for 24 yards.

Benjamin School:

Aug. 22 — Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton 14, Benjamin School 13

Aug. 30 — Tampa Jesuit 31, Benjamin School 3

Sept. 6 — West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman 34, Benjamin School 20

Sept. 13 — Benjamin School 35, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep 19

Sept. 19 — Benjamin School 21, Jensen Beach (Fla.) High 14

Oct. 4 — Benjamin School 56, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 12

Oct. 18 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 27, Benjamin School 24

Oct. 24 — Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 21, Benjamin School 14

Nov. 1 — At Boca Raton Saint Andrew's

Last Game: New NC State commit Douglas caught one pass for a 15-yard touchdown, and added five tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Season Stats: Douglas has 16 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and he has added 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

Hoggard High:

Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32

Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14

Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6

Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7

Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14

Oct. 4 — Hoggard 49, Shallotte West Brunswick 21

Oct. 11 — Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 27

Oct. 18 — Hoggard 27, Hampstead Topsail 16

Oct. 25 — Hoggard 49, Southport South Brunswick 0

Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High improved to 8-1 with a 49-0 victory over Southport South Brunswick High.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8

Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21

Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31

Oct. 18 — Santaluces 63, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill 0

Oct. 25 — Santaluces 77, Lake Worth (Fla.) High 0

Oct. 30 — Santaluces 71, Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 6

Nov. 7 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Last Game: Gordon and Santaluces High hung 70-plus points on two opponents within the last week. Santaluces topped Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 71-6 on Wednesday.

Season Stats: TBD.

Hebron Christian Academy:

Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0

Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18

Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12

Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3

Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10

Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7

Oct. 4 — Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 0

Oct. 18 — Hebron Christian Academy 42, Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County 0

Oct. 25 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County 21

Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy topped Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County 38-21.

Season Stats: Kemp has 12 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and nine tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended on defense.

Kings High:

Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5

Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20

Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati West Clermont 10

Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0

Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7

Oct. 4 — Kings High 38, Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami 0

Oct. 11 — Kings High 45, Milford (Ohio) High 0

Oct. 18 — Kings High 27, Cincinnati Turpin 7

Oct. 25 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati Walnut Hills 0

Nov. 1 — Vs. Cincinnati Withrow High

Last Game: Kings High improved to 8-2 with a with a 42-0 victory over Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills.

Westland High:

Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0

Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28

Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12

Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7

Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0

Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13

Oct. 4 — Westland 34, Westerville (Ohio) North 21

Oct. 11 — Westland 31, Westerville South 14

Oct. 18 — Westland 48, Delaware (Ohio) Hayes 28

Oct. 25 — Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut 34, Westland 33

Last Game: Westland and Rinehart fell to 8-2 with a 34-33 loss to Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut.

Season Stats: TBD.


Cary High:

Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)

Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18

Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13

Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0

Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22

Oct. 4 — Holly Springs High 34, Cary 14

Oct. 11 — Cary 34, Cary Green Hope 11

Oct. 18 — Apex Friendship 38, Cary 9

Oct. 25 — Cary Panther Creek 60, Cary 36

Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High fell to its rival Cary Panther Creek 60-36 to fall to 1-8 on the season.

Season Stats: TBA.

Male High:

Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0

Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21

Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21

Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21

Oct. 4 — Male 31, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 28

Oct. 11 — Male 49, Louisville Southern 6

Oct. 18 — Male 17, Louisville Fern Creek 0

Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East

Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Nov. 8 — Vs. Louisville Eastern High

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville (Ky.) Male improved to 8-1 with a 30-20 victory over Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East.

Season Stats: TBA.

T.L. Hanna High:

Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16

Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20

Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29

Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21

Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22

Oct. 12 — T.L. Hanna 49, Piedmont Woodmont 21

Oct. 17 — T.L. Hanna 42, Greenville J.L. Mann 20

Oct. 22 — T.L. Hanna 57, Easley (S.C.) High 20

Oct. 26 — T.L. Hanna 48, Greenville High 27

Nov. 1 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High

Nov. 8 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Last Game: T.L. Hanna improved to 6-2 overall with a 48-27 win over Greenville (S.C.) High.

Season Stats: TBA.

Tuscarora High:

Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7

Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20

Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7

Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7

Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0

Oct. 10 — Tuscarora 33, Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley 0

Oct. 18 — Tuscarora 49, Ashburn Rock Ridge 0

Oct. 25 — Tuscarora 54, Sterling Dominion 0

Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove

Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Tuscarora improved to 7-1 overall with a 54-0 victory over Sterling (Va.) Dominion.

Season Stats: TBD.

Antioch High:

Aug. 23 — Antioch 34, Lebanon (Tenn.) High 22

Aug. 30 — Antioch 36, Nolensville (Tenn.) High 33

Sept. 6 — Antioch 40, Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 6

Sept. 13 — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High 41, Antioch 14

Sept. 20 — Antioch 56, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock High 30

Sept. 27 — Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek 27, Antioch 6

Oct. 3 — Mount Juliet 26, Antioch 8

Oct. 10 — Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy 34, Antioch 6

Oct. 25 — Antioch 34, Smyrna High 27

Oct. 31 — Vs. LaVergne (Tenn.) High

Nov. 8 — Vs. Franklin (Tenn.) High

Last Game: Antioch topped Smyrna (Tenn.) High 34-27 to improve to 5-4.

Richland Northeast:

Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13

Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32

Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0

Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49

Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15

Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6

Oct. 4 — Columbia Dreher 35, Richland Northeast 34 (2OT)

Oct. 11 — Columbia A.C. Flora 44, Richland Northeast 7

Oct. 25 — Richland Northeast 23, York (S.C.) High 20

Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson returned to action and Richland Northeast nipped York (S.C.) high 23-20. Wilson went 18-of-26 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 12 times for 90 yards.

Season Stats: Wilson has gone 116-of-170 passing for 1,658 yards and 19 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 93 times for 790 yards and 12 scores.

Class of 2026 commits

Trinity Episcopal High:

Aug. 30 — Trinity Episcopal 34, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross 14

Sept. 7 — Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy 29

Sept. 14 — Woodberry Forest (Va.) High 34, Trinity Episcopal 28

Sept. 20 — Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel 44, Trinity Episcopal 28

Sept. 28 — Trinity Episcopal 22, Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill 20

Oct. 19 — Trinity Episcopal 14, Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's 10

Nov. 2 — At Richmond (Va.) Benedictine

Last Game: Sakowitz and Trinity Episcopal had a bye week.

Reagan High:

Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13

Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28

Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7

Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21

Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6.

Oct. 4 — Reagan High 31, Mocksville Davie County 14

Oct. 11 — Clemmons West Forsyth 27, Reagan High 0

Oct. 18 — Reagan 31, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Oct. 25 — Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 29, Reagan 13

Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30.

Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

Previous weeks

NC State football commitments in action — Week 1

NC State football commitments in action — Week 2

NC State football commitments in action — Week 3

NC State football commitments in action — Week 4

NC State football commitments in action — Week 5

NC State football commitments in action — Week 6

NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State football commitments in action — Week 8

NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement