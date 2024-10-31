NC State football commitments in action — Week 10

NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12 Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45 Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3 Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32 Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0 Oct. 14 — Miami Norland 32, American Heritage 27 Oct. 18 — American Heritage 35, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy 0 Oct. 25 — American Heritage 42, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 38

Last Game: American Heritage pulled off a big 42-38 win over Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)n St. Thomas Aquinas. Abraham had eight tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. Season Stats: Abraham has 55 tackles, four sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8 Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21 Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7 Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21 Oct. 4 — Monroe High 34, Forest Hill 9 Oct. 10 — Forest Hills 35, Oakboro West Stanly 9 Oct. 18 — Forest Hills 49, Monroe Piedmont 0 Oct. 25 — Forest Hills 50, Monroe Parkwood 7 Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had seven catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-7 win over Monroe Parkwood High. He also added two tackles and one interception on defense. Season Stats: Bolder has 53 catches for 917 yards and five touchdowns, and he has 16 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7 Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0 Oct. 11 — Ware County 38, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 14 Oct. 18 — Perry (Ga.) High 31, Ware County 21 Oct. 25 — Ware County 24, Warner Robins (Ga.) High 21 Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County Nov. 8 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Last Game: Ware County topped Warner Robins (Ga.) High 24-21 as Boyd didn't play. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21 Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31 Oct. 18 — Santaluces 63, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill 0 Oct. 25 — Santaluces 77, Lake Worth (Fla.) High 0 Oct. 30 — Santaluces 71, Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 6 Nov. 7 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Last Game: Browder and Santaluces High hung 70-plus points on two opponents within the last week. Santaluces topped Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 71-6 on Wednesday. Browder has topped 1,000 yards. Season Stats: TBD.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20 Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13 Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7 Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6 Sept. 30 — Cornelius Hough 58, Chambers 3 Oct. 4 — Chambers 53, Charlotte Harding 0 Oct. 10 — Chambers 27, Huntersville Hopewell 14 Oct. 18 — Chambers 38, Huntersville North Mecklenburg 12 Oct. 25 — West Charlotte 33, Chambers 7 Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers fell 33-7 against rival West Charlotte High. Season Stats: Concepcion has 23 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown, and he has five kickoff returns for 181 yards. He has five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15 Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2 Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0 Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19 Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19 Oct. 4 — Flagler 49, Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher 29 Oct. 18 — Flagler 35, Yulee (Fla.) High 24 Oct. 25 — Flagler 50, Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek 39 Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas Nov. 7 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Last Game: Cronk had nine tackles, four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in a 50-39 win over Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek. Season Stats: Cronk has 85 tackles (66 solo), 46 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, two caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including a touchdown this season. He also has two carries for 24 yards.

Benjamin School: Aug. 22 — Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton 14, Benjamin School 13 Aug. 30 — Tampa Jesuit 31, Benjamin School 3 Sept. 6 — West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman 34, Benjamin School 20 Sept. 13 — Benjamin School 35, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep 19 Sept. 19 — Benjamin School 21, Jensen Beach (Fla.) High 14 Oct. 4 — Benjamin School 56, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 12 Oct. 18 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 27, Benjamin School 24 Oct. 24 — Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 21, Benjamin School 14 Nov. 1 — At Boca Raton Saint Andrew's

Last Game: New NC State commit Douglas caught one pass for a 15-yard touchdown, and added five tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Season Stats: Douglas has 16 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and he has added 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14 Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6 Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7 Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14 Oct. 4 — Hoggard 49, Shallotte West Brunswick 21 Oct. 11 — Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 27 Oct. 18 — Hoggard 27, Hampstead Topsail 16 Oct. 25 — Hoggard 49, Southport South Brunswick 0 Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High improved to 8-1 with a 49-0 victory over Southport South Brunswick High.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21 Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31 Oct. 18 — Santaluces 63, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill 0 Oct. 25 — Santaluces 77, Lake Worth (Fla.) High 0 Oct. 30 — Santaluces 71, Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 6 Nov. 7 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Last Game: Gordon and Santaluces High hung 70-plus points on two opponents within the last week. Santaluces topped Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard 71-6 on Wednesday. Season Stats: TBD.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12 Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3 Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10 Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7 Oct. 4 — Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 0 Oct. 18 — Hebron Christian Academy 42, Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County 0 Oct. 25 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County 21 Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy topped Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County 38-21. Season Stats: Kemp has 12 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and nine tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended on defense.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5 Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20 Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati West Clermont 10 Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0 Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7 Oct. 4 — Kings High 38, Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami 0 Oct. 11 — Kings High 45, Milford (Ohio) High 0 Oct. 18 — Kings High 27, Cincinnati Turpin 7 Oct. 25 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati Walnut Hills 0 Nov. 1 — Vs. Cincinnati Withrow High

Last Game: Kings High improved to 8-2 with a with a 42-0 victory over Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28 Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12 Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7 Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0 Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13 Oct. 4 — Westland 34, Westerville (Ohio) North 21 Oct. 11 — Westland 31, Westerville South 14 Oct. 18 — Westland 48, Delaware (Ohio) Hayes 28 Oct. 25 — Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut 34, Westland 33

Last Game: Westland and Rinehart fell to 8-2 with a 34-33 loss to Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18 Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13 Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0 Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22 Oct. 4 — Holly Springs High 34, Cary 14 Oct. 11 — Cary 34, Cary Green Hope 11 Oct. 18 — Apex Friendship 38, Cary 9 Oct. 25 — Cary Panther Creek 60, Cary 36 Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High fell to its rival Cary Panther Creek 60-36 to fall to 1-8 on the season. Season Stats: TBA.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21 Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21 Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21 Oct. 4 — Male 31, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 28 Oct. 11 — Male 49, Louisville Southern 6 Oct. 18 — Male 17, Louisville Fern Creek 0 Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual Nov. 8 — Vs. Louisville Eastern High

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville (Ky.) Male improved to 8-1 with a 30-20 victory over Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East. Season Stats: TBA.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20 Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29 Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21 Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22 Oct. 12 — T.L. Hanna 49, Piedmont Woodmont 21 Oct. 17 — T.L. Hanna 42, Greenville J.L. Mann 20 Oct. 22 — T.L. Hanna 57, Easley (S.C.) High 20 Oct. 26 — T.L. Hanna 48, Greenville High 27 Nov. 1 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High Nov. 8 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Last Game: T.L. Hanna improved to 6-2 overall with a 48-27 win over Greenville (S.C.) High. Season Stats: TBA.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7 Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20 Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7 Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7 Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0 Oct. 10 — Tuscarora 33, Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley 0 Oct. 18 — Tuscarora 49, Ashburn Rock Ridge 0 Oct. 25 — Tuscarora 54, Sterling Dominion 0 Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Tuscarora improved to 7-1 overall with a 54-0 victory over Sterling (Va.) Dominion. Season Stats: TBD.

Antioch High: Aug. 23 — Antioch 34, Lebanon (Tenn.) High 22 Aug. 30 — Antioch 36, Nolensville (Tenn.) High 33 Sept. 6 — Antioch 40, Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 6 Sept. 13 — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High 41, Antioch 14 Sept. 20 — Antioch 56, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock High 30 Sept. 27 — Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek 27, Antioch 6 Oct. 3 — Mount Juliet 26, Antioch 8 Oct. 10 — Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy 34, Antioch 6 Oct. 25 — Antioch 34, Smyrna High 27 Oct. 31 — Vs. LaVergne (Tenn.) High Nov. 8 — Vs. Franklin (Tenn.) High

Last Game: Antioch topped Smyrna (Tenn.) High 34-27 to improve to 5-4.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32 Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0 Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49 Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15 Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6 Oct. 4 — Columbia Dreher 35, Richland Northeast 34 (2OT) Oct. 11 — Columbia A.C. Flora 44, Richland Northeast 7 Oct. 25 — Richland Northeast 23, York (S.C.) High 20 Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson returned to action and Richland Northeast nipped York (S.C.) high 23-20. Wilson went 18-of-26 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 12 times for 90 yards. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 116-of-170 passing for 1,658 yards and 19 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 93 times for 790 yards and 12 scores.

Trinity Episcopal High: Aug. 30 — Trinity Episcopal 34, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross 14 Sept. 7 — Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy 29 Sept. 14 — Woodberry Forest (Va.) High 34, Trinity Episcopal 28 Sept. 20 — Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel 44, Trinity Episcopal 28 Sept. 28 — Trinity Episcopal 22, Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill 20 Oct. 19 — Trinity Episcopal 14, Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's 10 Nov. 2 — At Richmond (Va.) Benedictine

Last Game: Sakowitz and Trinity Episcopal had a bye week.

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28 Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7 Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21 Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6. Oct. 4 — Reagan High 31, Mocksville Davie County 14 Oct. 11 — Clemmons West Forsyth 27, Reagan High 0 Oct. 18 — Reagan 31, Winston-Salem Parkland 0 Oct. 25 — Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 29, Reagan 13 Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30. Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

