NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 50 in the country.
Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:
American Heritage High:
Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28
Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12
Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High
Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central
Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High
Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland
Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy
Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Last Game: American Heritage crushed Davie (Fla.) Western High 51-12, with Abraham having seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.
Season Stats: Abraham has 13 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.
Forest Hills High:
Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13
Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8
Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High
Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson
Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly
Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High
Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly
Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont
Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood
Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County
Last Game: Bolder had five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, and one tackle on defense in a 33-8 win over Spencer North Rowan High.
Season Stats: Bolder has 11 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, and he has four tackles on defense.
Ware County High:
Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10
Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16
Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7
Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail
Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln
Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine
Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead
Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High
Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High
Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County
Last Game: Boyd remained out with an injury and Ware County rolled to a 49-7 win over Bainbridge (Ga.) High.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13
Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High
Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge
Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to top Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 20-13. Browder had four catches for 117 yards.
Season Stats: Browder had 10 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.
Chambers High:
Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20
Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn
Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg
Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough
Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding
Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell
Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte
Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek
Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High didn't play this past weekend.
Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Flagler Palm Coast High:
Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15
Sept. 5 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland
Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley
Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy
Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University
Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher
Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High
Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas
Last Game: Flagler crushed Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 56-15 in its season opener. Cronk had eight tackles (six solo), five tackles for loss and two sacks against a Single-Wing offense.
Season Stats: Cronk has eight tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks this season.
Hoggard High:
Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32
Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill
Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose
Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick
Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney
Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick
Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail
Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick
Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover
Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High didn't play this past weekend.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13
Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High
Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge
Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to top Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 20-13. Gordon had an interception and one catch for 61 yards.
Season Stats: Gordon has one interception this season and caught one pass for 61 yards.
Hebron Christian Academy:
Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0
Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18
Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12
Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity
Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County
Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County
Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County
Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian
Last Game: Kemp had one catch for a 20-yard touchdown, and one tackle on defense in a 24-12 win over Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian.
Season Stats: Kemp has five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on offense, and five tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.
Kings High:
Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7
Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5
Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High
Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont
Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami
Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High
Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin
Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills
Last Game: Kings High fell 19-5 to Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods in a defensive battle.
Westland High:
Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0
Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28
Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing
Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights
Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto
Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North
Oct. 11 — At Westerville South
Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes
Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut
Last Game: Westland fell 38-28 to Grove City (Ohio) High.
Season Stats: TBD.
Cary High:
Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)
Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18
Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive
Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level
Sept. 27 — At Apex High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High
Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope
Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship
Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek
Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High fell to 0-2 with a 49-18 loss to Raleigh Enloe High.
Season Stats: TBD.
Male High:
Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0
Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21
Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier
Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity
Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park
Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern
Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek
Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East
Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual
Last Game: Sowell had 10 pancake blocks in a 49-21 win over Louisville (Ky.) Male High.
Season Stats: Sowell has one tackle on defense this season.
T.L. Hanna High:
Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16
Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside
Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren
Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High
Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest
Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont
Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann
Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High
Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna didn't play last weekend.
Season Stats: TBD.
Tuscarora High:
Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7
Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence
Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County
Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge
Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls
Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge
Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion
Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove
Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run
Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora opened the season with a 42-7 win over Leesburg (Va.) Heritage High.
Season Stats: TBD.
Lakeside High:
Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0
Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3
Aug. 30 — Lakeside 26, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County 21
Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain
Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High
Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities
Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High
Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High
Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy
Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High had its first win of the season 26-21, with Williams-Lee having 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.
Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sack this season.
Richland Northeast:
Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13
Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32
Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood
Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford
Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High
Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High
Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher
Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida
Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe
Last Game: Wilson helped Richland Northeast top Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 36-32, and he accounted for five touchdowns. Wilson went 16-of-36 passing for 367 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed 17 times for 153 yards and two scores.
Season Stats: Wilson has gone 25-of-46 passing for 607 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed for four scores.
Class of 2026 commit
Reagan High:
Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13
Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28
Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley
Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth
Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn
Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County
Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth
Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland
Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds
Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury, but Reagan scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull out a 34-28 win over Mooresville High. Smith went 12-of-20 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, he rushed three times for 19 yards and caught a eight-yard score.
Season Stats: Smith has gone 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.
