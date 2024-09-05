Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
NC State football commitments in action — Week 2
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 50 in the country.

Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High:

Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28

Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12

Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High

Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central

Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High

Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland

Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage crushed Davie (Fla.) Western High 51-12, with Abraham having seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Season Stats: Abraham has 13 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High:

Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13

Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8

Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High

Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson

Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly

Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High

Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly

Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont

Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood

Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, and one tackle on defense in a 33-8 win over Spencer North Rowan High.

Season Stats: Bolder has 11 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, and he has four tackles on defense.

Ware County High:

Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10

Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16

Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7

Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail

Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln

Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine

Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High

Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High

Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd remained out with an injury and Ware County rolled to a 49-7 win over Bainbridge (Ga.) High.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High

Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to top Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 20-13. Browder had four catches for 117 yards.

Season Stats: Browder had 10 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Chambers High:

Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20

Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn

Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough

Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding

Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell

Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte

Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High didn't play this past weekend.

Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Flagler Palm Coast High:

Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15

Sept. 5 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland

Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy

Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University

Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher

Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas

Last Game: Flagler crushed Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 56-15 in its season opener. Cronk had eight tackles (six solo), five tackles for loss and two sacks against a Single-Wing offense.

Season Stats: Cronk has eight tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

Hoggard High:

Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32

Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill

Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose

Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick

Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney

Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick

Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail

Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick

Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High didn't play this past weekend.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High

Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to top Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 20-13. Gordon had an interception and one catch for 61 yards.

Season Stats: Gordon has one interception this season and caught one pass for 61 yards.

Hebron Christian Academy:

Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0

Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18

Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12

Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity

Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County

Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County

Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County

Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp had one catch for a 20-yard touchdown, and one tackle on defense in a 24-12 win over Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian.

Season Stats: Kemp has five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on offense, and five tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High:

Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5

Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High

Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont

Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami

Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High

Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin

Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High fell 19-5 to Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods in a defensive battle.

Westland High:

Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0

Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28

Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing

Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights

Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto

Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North

Oct. 11 — At Westerville South

Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes

Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland fell 38-28 to Grove City (Ohio) High.

Season Stats: TBD.


Cary High:

Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)

Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18

Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive

Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level

Sept. 27 — At Apex High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High

Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope

Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship

Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High fell to 0-2 with a 49-18 loss to Raleigh Enloe High.

Season Stats: TBD.

Male High:

Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0

Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21

Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier

Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity

Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern

Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek

Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East

Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell had 10 pancake blocks in a 49-21 win over Louisville (Ky.) Male High.

Season Stats: Sowell has one tackle on defense this season.

T.L. Hanna High:

Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16

Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside

Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren

Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont

Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann

Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna didn't play last weekend.

Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High:

Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7

Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence

Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County

Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge

Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls

Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge

Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion

Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove

Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora opened the season with a 42-7 win over Leesburg (Va.) Heritage High.


Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High:

Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0

Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3

Aug. 30 — Lakeside 26, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County 21

Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain

Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High

Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities

Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High

Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High

Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High had its first win of the season 26-21, with Williams-Lee having 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.

Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sack this season.

Richland Northeast:

Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13

Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32

Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood

Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford

Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher

Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida

Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson helped Richland Northeast top Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 36-32, and he accounted for five touchdowns. Wilson went 16-of-36 passing for 367 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed 17 times for 153 yards and two scores.

Season Stats: Wilson has gone 25-of-46 passing for 607 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed for four scores.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High:

Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13

Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28

Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley

Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth

Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn

Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County

Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth

Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland

Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury, but Reagan scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull out a 34-28 win over Mooresville High. Smith went 12-of-20 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, he rushed three times for 19 yards and caught a eight-yard score.

Season Stats: Smith has gone 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

Previous weeks

NC State football commitments in action — Week 1

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


Advertisement
Advertisement