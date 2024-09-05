NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 50 in the country. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12 Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage crushed Davie (Fla.) Western High 51-12, with Abraham having seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. Season Stats: Abraham has 13 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8 Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, and one tackle on defense in a 33-8 win over Spencer North Rowan High. Season Stats: Bolder has 11 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, and he has four tackles on defense.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7 Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd remained out with an injury and Ware County rolled to a 49-7 win over Bainbridge (Ga.) High. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to top Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 20-13. Browder had four catches for 117 yards. Season Stats: Browder had 10 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20 Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High didn't play this past weekend. Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15 Sept. 5 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas



Last Game: Flagler crushed Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 56-15 in its season opener. Cronk had eight tackles (six solo), five tackles for loss and two sacks against a Single-Wing offense. Season Stats: Cronk has eight tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High didn't play this past weekend. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to top Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 20-13. Gordon had an interception and one catch for 61 yards. Season Stats: Gordon has one interception this season and caught one pass for 61 yards.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12 Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp had one catch for a 20-yard touchdown, and one tackle on defense in a 24-12 win over Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian. Season Stats: Kemp has five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on offense, and five tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5 Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High fell 19-5 to Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods in a defensive battle.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28 Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North Oct. 11 — At Westerville South Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland fell 38-28 to Grove City (Ohio) High. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18 Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level Sept. 27 — At Apex High Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High fell to 0-2 with a 49-18 loss to Raleigh Enloe High. Season Stats: TBD.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21 Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell had 10 pancake blocks in a 49-21 win over Louisville (Ky.) Male High. Season Stats: Sowell has one tackle on defense this season.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna didn't play last weekend. Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7 Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora opened the season with a 42-7 win over Leesburg (Va.) Heritage High.

Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High: Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0 Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3 Aug. 30 — Lakeside 26, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County 21 Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High had its first win of the season 26-21, with Williams-Lee having 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sack this season.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32 Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson helped Richland Northeast top Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 36-32, and he accounted for five touchdowns. Wilson went 16-of-36 passing for 367 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed 17 times for 153 yards and two scores. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 25-of-46 passing for 607 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed for four scores.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28 Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury, but Reagan scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull out a 34-28 win over Mooresville High. Smith went 12-of-20 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, he rushed three times for 19 yards and caught a eight-yard score. Season Stats: Smith has gone 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

