2023 Friday Night Rewind
The high school season is under way and The Wolfpack Central will be following the top players in the state of North Carolina.
NC State has been aggressive with top players in the state of North Carolina, with many either committed or have taken unofficial visits.
This page will get updated throughout the season as part of our Friday Night Rewind package.
Aug. 17-19: Matthews (N.C.) Weddington vs. Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill; Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Independence; Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor; Charlotte Christian vs. Charlotte Myers Park; Charlotte Palisades vs. West Charlotte; Charlotte Providence Day vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern.
• Scouting video: NC State senior WR commit Terrell Anderson
• Andrew Harris expected to have big sophomore year
• NC State football commitments in action — Week 1
• Class of 2024 Terrell Anderson at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor
• Class of 2024 Alex Taylor at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor
• Class of 2025 Bryce Davis at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor
• Class of 2026 Faizon Brandon at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor
• Class of 2025 Shamarius Peterkin vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
• Class of 2024 Brody Barnhardt vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
• Class of 2024 Jordan Shipp vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
• Class of 2024 Jadyn Davis vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
• Class of 2024 Channing Goodwin vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
• Class of 2025 David Sanders vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
Coming up:
• Class of 2026 Leo Delaney vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
• Class of 2026 Miles Funderburk vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
• Class of 2027 Griff Galloway vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
• Class of 2025 Finley Polk vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
• Class of 2024 Turbo Richard vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Aug. 11: Wake Forest (N.C.) High scrimmages
• Class of 2025 Isaiah Campbell vs. Apex (N.C.) High
• Class of 2024 Franklin Baret vs. New Bern (N.C.) High
• Class of 2025 Kaleb Morrow vs. Southern Durham (N.C.) High
Aug. 9: Rolesville (N.C.) High Scrimmages
• Class of 2024 Nnamdi Ogbako vs. Raleigh (N.C.) North Raleigh Christian
• Class of 2026 Ekene Ogbako vs. Raleigh (N.C.) North Raleigh Christian
• Class of 2025 Amareon Blue vs. Holly Springs (N.C.) High
• Class of 2025 De'Von Thomas vs. Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) High
• Class of 2026 Braden Atkinson vs. Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) High
July 28: Alpha Wolf Showcase
• Five highlights from NC State's Alpha Wolf
• Kansas commit JaCorey Stewart looking hard at NC State
• Joshua Ofor enjoys first trip to NC State, has plans for second
• Senior WR Jimmar Boston impressed with NC State
• NC State commit Chase Bond enjoyed return trip
• NC State pushing hard for quarterback Jacob Smith
• Quarterback Faizon Brandon ready to be turned loose
• Three-star DE Josh Alexander-Felton announcing Friday
