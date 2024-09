Junior Noah Clark has been to NC State several times

DURHAM — Junior defensive lineman Noah Clark has emerged as a force for Durham (N.C.) Jordan High, and a key recruiting target for colleges.

The Rivals.com four-star Clark is ranked No. 13 overall in the state of North Carolina and No. 16 nationally at defensive tackle in the class of 2026. He has at least 27 scholarship offers, including P4 programs NC State, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, UCF, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Clark additionally has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Jackson State, Liberty, Morgan State, South Florida, Temple and Troy.