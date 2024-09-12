NC State football commitments in action — Week 3
NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 51 in the country.
Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:
American Heritage High:
Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28
Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12
Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45
Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High
Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central
Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High
Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland
Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy
Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Last Game: American Heritage lost what was an epic battle against fellow powerhouse Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48-45. Abraham had five tackles in the loss.
Season Stats: Abraham has 18 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.
Forest Hills High:
Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13
Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8
Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21
Sept. 12 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson
Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly
Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High
Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly
Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont
Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood
Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County
Last Game: Bolder had eight catches for 54 yards in a 27-21 loss against Walkertown (N.C.) High. He had a lost fumble, two tackles and an interception on defense, one kickoff return for 28 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.
Season Stats: Bolder has 19 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown, and he has six tackles and an interception on defense. He has one kickoff return for 28 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.
Ware County High:
Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10
Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16
Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7
Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime)
Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln
Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine
Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead
Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High
Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High
Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County
Last Game: Boyd remained out with an injury and Ware County fell 43-42 in overtime to St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail. His younger brother, junior Jamir Boyd, had 31 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13
Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6
Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge
Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a 28-6 win over Boynton Beach (Fla.) High to improve to 3-0.
Season Stats: Browder had 10 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown through two games.
Chambers High:
Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20
Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13
Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg
Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough
Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding
Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell
Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte
Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek
Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High lost 31-13 to Kernersville Glenn High to fall to 0-2. Concepcion had three catches for 22 yards.
Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown through the first game.
Flagler Palm Coast High:
Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15
Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2
Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley
Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy
Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University
Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher
Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High
Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas
Last Game: Flagler and Cronk dominated defensively to defeat Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland High 7-2. Cronk had 13 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Season Stats: Cronk has 21 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.
Hoggard High:
Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32
Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14
Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose
Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick
Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney
Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick
Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail
Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick
Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover
Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High rolled over Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill High 48-14 to improve to 1-1.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13
Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6
Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge
Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a 28-6 win over Boynton Beach (Fla.) High to improve to 3-0.
Season Stats: Gordon has one interception this season and caught one pass for 61 yards through two games.
Hebron Christian Academy:
Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0
Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18
Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12
Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity
Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County
Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County
Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County
Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian
Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy had a bye week.
Season Stats: Kemp has five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on offense, and five tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.
Kings High:
Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7
Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5
Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20
Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont
Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami
Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High
Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin
Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills
Last Game: Kings High topped Loveland (Ohio) High 28-20 to improve to 2-1.
Westland High:
Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0
Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28
Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12
Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights
Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto
Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North
Oct. 11 — At Westerville South
Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes
Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut
Last Game: Westland and Rhinehart pulled away for a 28-12 win over Grove City (Ohio) Central Crossing.
Season Stats: TBD.
Cary High:
Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)
Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18
Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13
Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level
Sept. 27 — At Apex High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High
Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope
Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship
Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek
Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High fell to 0-3 with a 28-13 loss to Raleigh Athens Drive High.
Season Stats: Ritchey has nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, plus eight tackles and two sacks on defense. He missed the Enloe High game.
Male High:
Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0
Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21
Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime)
Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity
Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park
Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern
Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek
Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East
Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual
Last Game: Sowell had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in a 35-34 overtime win against Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier.
Season Stats: Sowell has nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks on defense this season.
T.L. Hanna High:
Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16
Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20
Sept. 12 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren
Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High
Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest
Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont
Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann
Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High
Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna fell to defending state champion Anderson Westside High 56-20.
Season Stats: TBD.
Tuscarora High:
Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7
Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20
Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County
Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge
Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls
Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge
Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion
Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove
Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run
Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora scored 20 points in the first quarter, but fell to Ashburn (N.C.) Independence High 21-20.
Season Stats: TBD.
Lakeside High:
Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0
Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3
Aug. 30 — Lakeside 26, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County 21
Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain
Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High
Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities
Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High
Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High
Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy
Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High had a bye week.
Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sack this season.
Richland Northeast:
Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13
Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32
Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0
Sept. 12 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford
Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High
Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High
Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher
Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida
Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe
Last Game: Wilson helped Richland Northeast cruise to a 25-0 win over visiting Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood High.
Season Stats: Wilson has gone 25-of-46 passing for 607 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed 25 times for 253 yards four scores through two games.
Class of 2026 commit
Reagan High:
Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13
Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28
Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7
Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth
Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn
Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County
Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth
Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland
Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds
Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30.
Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.
