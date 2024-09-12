NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 51 in the country. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12 Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45 Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage lost what was an epic battle against fellow powerhouse Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48-45. Abraham had five tackles in the loss. Season Stats: Abraham has 18 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8 Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21 Sept. 12 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had eight catches for 54 yards in a 27-21 loss against Walkertown (N.C.) High. He had a lost fumble, two tackles and an interception on defense, one kickoff return for 28 yards and one punt return for 19 yards. Season Stats: Bolder has 19 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown, and he has six tackles and an interception on defense. He has one kickoff return for 28 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7 Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd remained out with an injury and Ware County fell 43-42 in overtime to St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail. His younger brother, junior Jamir Boyd, had 31 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a 28-6 win over Boynton Beach (Fla.) High to improve to 3-0. Season Stats: Browder had 10 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20 Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13 Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High lost 31-13 to Kernersville Glenn High to fall to 0-2. Concepcion had three catches for 22 yards. Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown through the first game.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15 Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2 Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas



Last Game: Flagler and Cronk dominated defensively to defeat Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland High 7-2. Cronk had 13 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Season Stats: Cronk has 21 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14 Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High rolled over Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill High 48-14 to improve to 1-1. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a 28-6 win over Boynton Beach (Fla.) High to improve to 3-0. Season Stats: Gordon has one interception this season and caught one pass for 61 yards through two games.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12 Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy had a bye week. Season Stats: Kemp has five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on offense, and five tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5 Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20 Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High topped Loveland (Ohio) High 28-20 to improve to 2-1.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28 Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12 Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North Oct. 11 — At Westerville South Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rhinehart pulled away for a 28-12 win over Grove City (Ohio) Central Crossing. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18 Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13 Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level Sept. 27 — At Apex High Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High fell to 0-3 with a 28-13 loss to Raleigh Athens Drive High. Season Stats: Ritchey has nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, plus eight tackles and two sacks on defense. He missed the Enloe High game.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21 Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime) Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in a 35-34 overtime win against Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier. Season Stats: Sowell has nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks on defense this season.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20 Sept. 12 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna fell to defending state champion Anderson Westside High 56-20. Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7 Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20 Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora scored 20 points in the first quarter, but fell to Ashburn (N.C.) Independence High 21-20. Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High: Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0 Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3 Aug. 30 — Lakeside 26, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County 21 Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High had a bye week. Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sack this season.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32 Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0 Sept. 12 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson helped Richland Northeast cruise to a 25-0 win over visiting Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood High. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 25-of-46 passing for 607 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed 25 times for 253 yards four scores through two games.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28 Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7 Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30. Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

