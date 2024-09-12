PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

NC State football commitments in action — Week 3

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 51 in the country.

Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High:

Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28

Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12

Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45

Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High

Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central

Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High

Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland

Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage lost what was an epic battle against fellow powerhouse Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48-45. Abraham had five tackles in the loss.

Season Stats: Abraham has 18 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High:

Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13

Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8

Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21

Sept. 12 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson

Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly

Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High

Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly

Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont

Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood

Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had eight catches for 54 yards in a 27-21 loss against Walkertown (N.C.) High. He had a lost fumble, two tackles and an interception on defense, one kickoff return for 28 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Season Stats: Bolder has 19 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown, and he has six tackles and an interception on defense. He has one kickoff return for 28 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High:

Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10

Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16

Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7

Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln

Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine

Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High

Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High

Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd remained out with an injury and Ware County fell 43-42 in overtime to St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail. His younger brother, junior Jamir Boyd, had 31 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a 28-6 win over Boynton Beach (Fla.) High to improve to 3-0.

Season Stats: Browder had 10 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Chambers High:

Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20

Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13

Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough

Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding

Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell

Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte

Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High lost 31-13 to Kernersville Glenn High to fall to 0-2. Concepcion had three catches for 22 yards.

Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown through the first game.

Flagler Palm Coast High:

Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15

Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2

Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy

Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University

Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher

Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas

Last Game: Flagler and Cronk dominated defensively to defeat Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland High 7-2. Cronk had 13 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Season Stats: Cronk has 21 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.

Hoggard High:

Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32

Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14

Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose

Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick

Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney

Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick

Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail

Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick

Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High rolled over Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill High 48-14 to improve to 1-1.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13

Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6

Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a 28-6 win over Boynton Beach (Fla.) High to improve to 3-0.

Season Stats: Gordon has one interception this season and caught one pass for 61 yards through two games.

Hebron Christian Academy:

Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0

Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18

Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12

Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity

Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County

Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County

Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County

Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy had a bye week.

Season Stats: Kemp has five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on offense, and five tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High:

Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5

Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20

Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont

Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami

Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High

Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin

Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High topped Loveland (Ohio) High 28-20 to improve to 2-1.

Westland High:

Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0

Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28

Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12

Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights

Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto

Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North

Oct. 11 — At Westerville South

Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes

Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rhinehart pulled away for a 28-12 win over Grove City (Ohio) Central Crossing.

Season Stats: TBD.


Cary High:

Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)

Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18

Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13

Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level

Sept. 27 — At Apex High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High

Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope

Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship

Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary High fell to 0-3 with a 28-13 loss to Raleigh Athens Drive High.

Season Stats: Ritchey has nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, plus eight tackles and two sacks on defense. He missed the Enloe High game.

Male High:

Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0

Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21

Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime)

Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity

Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern

Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek

Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East

Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in a 35-34 overtime win against Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier.

Season Stats: Sowell has nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks on defense this season.

T.L. Hanna High:

Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16

Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20

Sept. 12 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren

Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont

Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann

Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna fell to defending state champion Anderson Westside High 56-20.

Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High:

Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7

Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20

Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County

Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge

Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls

Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge

Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion

Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove

Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Teasdell and Tuscarora scored 20 points in the first quarter, but fell to Ashburn (N.C.) Independence High 21-20.

Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High:

Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0

Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3

Aug. 30 — Lakeside 26, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County 21

Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain

Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High

Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities

Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High

Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High

Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High had a bye week.

Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sack this season.

Richland Northeast:

Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13

Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32

Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0

Sept. 12 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford

Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher

Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida

Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson helped Richland Northeast cruise to a 25-0 win over visiting Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood High.

Season Stats: Wilson has gone 25-of-46 passing for 607 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed 25 times for 253 yards four scores through two games.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High:

Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13

Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28

Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7

Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth

Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn

Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County

Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth

Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland

Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30.

Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

