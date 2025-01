GREENSBORO — Junior tight end D.J. Howerton will always wake up knowing he is a state champion.

Howerton and Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High went 16-0 and knocked off a murderor’s row of opponents with wins over Cornelius (N.C.) Hough, reigning champion Matthews (N.C.) Weddington and then Rolesville (N.C.) High 35-23 in the NCHSAA 4A state title game.