WAKE FOREST — The build-up for Clayton (N.C.) High junior quarterback Aiden Smalls to play at Wake Forest (N.C.) High has been on-going for months.

Smalls was going to be excited about the season opener last Friday regardless of the opponent because it was his first start at quarterback, and his first game at Clayton. He was a standout wide receiver at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons High last year, and played some quarterback.