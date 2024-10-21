Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself

NC State has been prioritizing Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior tight end D.J. Howerton ever since offering him June 21.

The Wolfpack were ahead of the curve in offering Howerton, who is finding his balance between being a blocker and receiving target for his good friend, junior quarterback commit Faison Brandon, who is committed to Tennessee.

Howerton has seven catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns for the 8-0 Whirlies this season. He has worked hard to improve his route running.