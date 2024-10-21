Advertisement

Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game

Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game

NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers takes Zoom questions from the media following the Pack's win.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win

Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey takes Zoom questions following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.

 • Jacey Zembal
Final: NC State 24, California 23

Final: NC State 24, California 23

NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 21, 2024
Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State has been prioritizing Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior tight end D.J. Howerton ever since offering him June 21.

The Wolfpack were ahead of the curve in offering Howerton, who is finding his balance between being a blocker and receiving target for his good friend, junior quarterback commit Faison Brandon, who is committed to Tennessee.

Howerton has seven catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns for the 8-0 Whirlies this season. He has worked hard to improve his route running.

North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
