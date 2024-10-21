Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself

in other news
Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game
NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers takes Zoom questions from the media following the Pack's win.
Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays
NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.
Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey takes Zoom questions following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win.
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.
Final: NC State 24, California 23
NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.
NC State has been prioritizing Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior tight end D.J. Howerton ever since offering him June 21.
The Wolfpack were ahead of the curve in offering Howerton, who is finding his balance between being a blocker and receiving target for his good friend, junior quarterback commit Faison Brandon, who is committed to Tennessee.
Howerton has seven catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns for the 8-0 Whirlies this season. He has worked hard to improve his route running.
