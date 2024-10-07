Senior athlete Jordan Young keeps colleges guessing

MARSHVILLE — Playmakers make plays and that is what Monroe (N.C.) High senior athlete Jordan Young did in all three phases of the game.

NC State coach Dave Doeren and nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay made the trip to watch the first half of Monroe at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills on Friday. Forest Hills features NC State senior wide receiver commit Je’rel Bolder, so it was the smart game to watch for the Wolfpack coaches, who only get to watch a team once during the regular season due to NCAA rules.