MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je’rel Bolder prides himself on being a complete player.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder Bolder verbally committed to the Wolfpack on June 23, 2024, with Georgia and Virginia in the mix. Bolder showed flashes last Friday on Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills why he is a Rivals.com four-star prospect, No. 238 overall in the country, No. 6 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 40 wide receiver nationally in the class of 2025.