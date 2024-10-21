NC State commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong

APEX — NC State senior tight end commit Gus Ritchey has gone through some major changes.

Ritchey attended Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood last year, going 7-4, and he finished with 40 receptions for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. He transferred to Cary (N.C.) High and the Imps are 1-7 after falling 38-9 to Apex (N.C.) Friendship on Friday.

Ritchey caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and added four tackles on defense. He might not be 100 percent healthy at this point in the season, but he played the majority of snaps on both sides of the ball.