Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey takes Zoom questions following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.

 • Jacey Zembal
Final: NC State 24, California 23

NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.

 • Jacey Zembal
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 21, 2024
NC State commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

APEX — NC State senior tight end commit Gus Ritchey has gone through some major changes.

Ritchey attended Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood last year, going 7-4, and he finished with 40 receptions for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. He transferred to Cary (N.C.) High and the Imps are 1-7 after falling 38-9 to Apex (N.C.) Friendship on Friday.

Ritchey caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and added four tackles on defense. He might not be 100 percent healthy at this point in the season, but he played the majority of snaps on both sides of the ball.

