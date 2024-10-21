NC State commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong

in other news
Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays
NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.
Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey takes Zoom questions following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win.
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.
Final: NC State 24, California 23
NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California
Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible.
APEX — NC State senior tight end commit Gus Ritchey has gone through some major changes.
Ritchey attended Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood last year, going 7-4, and he finished with 40 receptions for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. He transferred to Cary (N.C.) High and the Imps are 1-7 after falling 38-9 to Apex (N.C.) Friendship on Friday.
Ritchey caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and added four tackles on defense. He might not be 100 percent healthy at this point in the season, but he played the majority of snaps on both sides of the ball.
