Nearly all of NC State played a game this past weekend, including one on national television.
Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:
American Heritage High:
Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28
Aug. 30 — Vs. Davie (Fla.) Western
Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High
Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central
Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High
Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland
Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy
Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Last Game: American Heritage got to play on national TV on ESPNU, but fell 37-28 to Milton (Ga.) High on Friday.
Season Stats: TBD.
Forest Hills High:
Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13
Aug. 30 — At Spencer North Rowan
Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High
Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson
Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly
Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High
Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly
Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont
Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood
Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County
Last Game: Bolder had six catches for 46 yards in a 29-13 loss against Gastonia Ashbrook High. He also added three tackles on defense.
Season Stats: Bolder has six catches for 46 yards and has chipped in three tackles on defense.
Ware County High:
Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10
Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16
Aug. 30 — Vs. Bainbridge (Ga.) High
Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail
Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln
Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine
Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead
Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High
Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High
Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County
Last Game: Boyd didn't play for the second straight week and Ware County struggled on offense in a 20-16 loss to Douglas (Ga.) Coffee.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High
Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High
Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge
Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High topped Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 27-21. Browder caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Season Stats: TBD.
Chambers High:
Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20
Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn
Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg
Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough
Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding
Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell
Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte
Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek
Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High traveled to Clover (S.C.) High and fell 28-20 on Friday. He had five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Flagler Palm Coast High:
Aug. 30 — At Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell
Sept. 6 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland
Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley
Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy
Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University
Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher
Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High
Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas
Season Stats: TBD.
Hoggard High:
Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32
Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill
Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose
Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick
Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney
Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick
Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail
Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick
Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover
Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High lost a thriller at Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High, 35-32.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High
Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High
Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge
Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High topped Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 27-21. Gordon didn't give up a catch and had a key pass broken up in the end zone.
Season Stats: TBD.
Hebron Christian Academy:
Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0
Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18
Aug. 30 — Vs. Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian
Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School
Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity
Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County
Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County
Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County
Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian
Last Game: Kemp caught two passes for 27 yards, had two tackles on defense and an interception during a 38-18 win over Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian.
Season Stats: Kemp has four catches for 55 yards on offense, and four tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.
Kings High:
Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7
Aug. 30 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods
Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High
Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont
Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami
Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High
Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin
Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills
Last Game: Kings High crushed Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 42-7 in its season opener. Payne and the offensive line helped Kings High rush for 364 yards and five touchdowns.
Westland High:
Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0
Aug. 30 — Vs. Grove City (Ohio) High
Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing
Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights
Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto
Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North
Oct. 11 — At Westerville South
Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes
Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut
Last Game: Westland rolled to a 42-0 victory over Columbus (Ohio) Centennial High on Friday.
Season Stats: TBD.
Cary High:
Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)
Aug. 29 — At Raleigh Enloe
Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive
Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level
Sept. 27 — At Apex High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High
Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope
Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship
Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek
Last Game: Ritchey made his debut with Cary High, but the Imps lost 35-14 to Raleigh Broughton on Saturday at Wake-Med Soccer Park.
Season Stats: TBD.
Male High:
Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0
Aug. 30 — At Louisville Ballard
Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier
Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity
Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park
Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern
Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek
Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East
Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual
Last Game: Sowell and Male High dominated Louisville (Ky.) Butler High 47-0 on Friday. The Bulldogs scored 35 points in the first half, and Sowell had a tackle on defense in the game.
Season Stats: TBD.
T.L. Hanna High:
Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16
Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside
Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren
Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High
Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest
Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont
Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann
Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High
Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna topped Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 19-16 on Friday.
Season Stats: TBD.
Tuscarora High:
Aug. 29 — At Leesburg (Va.) Heritage
Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence
Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County
Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge
Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls
Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge
Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion
Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove
Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run
Season Stats: TBD.
Lakeside High:
Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0
Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3
Aug. 30 — Vs. Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County
Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain
Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High
Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities
Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High
Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High
Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy
Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High fell to 0-2 on the young season with a 17-3 loss to Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic. Williams-Lee had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack this season.
Richland Northeast:
Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13
Aug. 30 — At Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood
Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood
Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford
Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High
Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High
Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher
Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida
Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe
Last Game: Wilson accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — all in the first half in a 45-13 win over Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley. He went 9 of 10 passing for 240 yards and the three scores.
Season Stats: Wilson has gone 9-of-10 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, and has rushed for two scores.
Class of 2026 commit
Reagan High:
Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13
Aug. 30 — Vs. Mooresville High
Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley
Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth
Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn
Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County
Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth
Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland
Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds
Last Game: Smith and Reagan High topped Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 20-13 on Friday. He went 10-of-20 passing for two touchdowns and rushed for a score.
Season Stats: Smith has gone 10-of-20 passing for two touchdowns, plus one rushing score this season.
