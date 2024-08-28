Advertisement
Published Aug 28, 2024
NC State football commitments in action — Week 1
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Nearly all of NC State played a game this past weekend, including one on national television.

Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High:

Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28

Aug. 30 — Vs. Davie (Fla.) Western

Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High

Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central

Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High

Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland

Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage got to play on national TV on ESPNU, but fell 37-28 to Milton (Ga.) High on Friday.

Season Stats: TBD.

Forest Hills High:

Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13

Aug. 30 — At Spencer North Rowan

Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High

Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson

Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly

Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High

Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly

Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont

Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood

Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had six catches for 46 yards in a 29-13 loss against Gastonia Ashbrook High. He also added three tackles on defense.

Season Stats: Bolder has six catches for 46 yards and has chipped in three tackles on defense.

Ware County High:

Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10

Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16

Aug. 30 — Vs. Bainbridge (Ga.) High

Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail

Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln

Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine

Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High

Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High

Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd didn't play for the second straight week and Ware County struggled on offense in a 20-16 loss to Douglas (Ga.) Coffee.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High

Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High

Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High topped Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 27-21. Browder caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Season Stats: TBD.

Chambers High:

Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20

Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn

Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough

Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding

Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell

Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte

Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High traveled to Clover (S.C.) High and fell 28-20 on Friday. He had five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Flagler Palm Coast High:

Aug. 30 — At Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell

Sept. 6 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland

Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy

Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University

Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher

Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas

Season Stats: TBD.

Hoggard High:

Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32

Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill

Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose

Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick

Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney

Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick

Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail

Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick

Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High lost a thriller at Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High, 35-32.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21

Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High

Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High

Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High topped Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 27-21. Gordon didn't give up a catch and had a key pass broken up in the end zone.

Season Stats: TBD.

Hebron Christian Academy:

Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0

Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18

Aug. 30 — Vs. Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian

Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity

Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County

Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County

Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County

Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp caught two passes for 27 yards, had two tackles on defense and an interception during a 38-18 win over Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian.

Season Stats: Kemp has four catches for 55 yards on offense, and four tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High:

Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7

Aug. 30 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods

Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High

Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont

Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami

Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High

Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin

Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High crushed Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 42-7 in its season opener. Payne and the offensive line helped Kings High rush for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

Westland High:

Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0

Aug. 30 — Vs. Grove City (Ohio) High

Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing

Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights

Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto

Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North

Oct. 11 — At Westerville South

Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes

Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland rolled to a 42-0 victory over Columbus (Ohio) Centennial High on Friday.

Season Stats: TBD.


Cary High:

Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)

Aug. 29 — At Raleigh Enloe

Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive

Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level

Sept. 27 — At Apex High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High

Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope

Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship

Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey made his debut with Cary High, but the Imps lost 35-14 to Raleigh Broughton on Saturday at Wake-Med Soccer Park.

Season Stats: TBD.

Male High:

Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0

Aug. 30 — At Louisville Ballard

Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier

Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity

Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern

Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek

Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East

Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Male High dominated Louisville (Ky.) Butler High 47-0 on Friday. The Bulldogs scored 35 points in the first half, and Sowell had a tackle on defense in the game.

Season Stats: TBD.

T.L. Hanna High:

Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16

Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside

Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren

Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont

Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann

Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna topped Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 19-16 on Friday.

Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High:

Aug. 29 — At Leesburg (Va.) Heritage

Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence

Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County

Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge

Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls

Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge

Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion

Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove

Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High:

Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0

Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3

Aug. 30 — Vs. Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County

Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain

Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High

Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities

Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High

Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High

Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High fell to 0-2 on the young season with a 17-3 loss to Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic. Williams-Lee had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack this season.

Richland Northeast:

Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13

Aug. 30 — At Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood

Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood

Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford

Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher

Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida

Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — all in the first half in a 45-13 win over Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley. He went 9 of 10 passing for 240 yards and the three scores.

Season Stats: Wilson has gone 9-of-10 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, and has rushed for two scores.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High:

Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13

Aug. 30 — Vs. Mooresville High

Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley

Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth

Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn

Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County

Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth

Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland

Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith and Reagan High topped Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 20-13 on Friday. He went 10-of-20 passing for two touchdowns and rushed for a score.

Season Stats: Smith has gone 10-of-20 passing for two touchdowns, plus one rushing score this season.

