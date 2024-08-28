Nearly all of NC State played a game this past weekend, including one on national television. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — Vs. Davie (Fla.) Western Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage got to play on national TV on ESPNU, but fell 37-28 to Milton (Ga.) High on Friday. Season Stats: TBD.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — At Spencer North Rowan Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had six catches for 46 yards in a 29-13 loss against Gastonia Ashbrook High. He also added three tackles on defense. Season Stats: Bolder has six catches for 46 yards and has chipped in three tackles on defense.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Vs. Bainbridge (Ga.) High Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Boyd didn't play for the second straight week and Ware County struggled on offense in a 20-16 loss to Douglas (Ga.) Coffee. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High topped Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 27-21. Browder caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Season Stats: TBD.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20 Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High traveled to Clover (S.C.) High and fell 28-20 on Friday. He had five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Season Stats: Concepcion has five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — At Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell Sept. 6 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas



Season Stats: TBD.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High lost a thriller at Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High, 35-32. Season Stats: TBD.

Last Game: Santaluces High topped Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 27-21. Gordon didn't give up a catch and had a key pass broken up in the end zone. Season Stats: TBD.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Vs. Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian Sept. 13 — At Arden (N.C.) Christ School Sept. 20 — Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Oct. 4 — At Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp caught two passes for 27 yards, had two tackles on defense and an interception during a 38-18 win over Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian. Season Stats: Kemp has four catches for 55 yards on offense, and four tackles, one interception and one pass defended on defense.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High crushed Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 42-7 in its season opener. Payne and the offensive line helped Kings High rush for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Vs. Grove City (Ohio) High Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North Oct. 11 — At Westerville South Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland rolled to a 42-0 victory over Columbus (Ohio) Centennial High on Friday. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — At Raleigh Enloe Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level Sept. 27 — At Apex High Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey made his debut with Cary High, but the Imps lost 35-14 to Raleigh Broughton on Saturday at Wake-Med Soccer Park. Season Stats: TBD.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — At Louisville Ballard Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Male High dominated Louisville (Ky.) Butler High 47-0 on Friday. The Bulldogs scored 35 points in the first half, and Sowell had a tackle on defense in the game. Season Stats: TBD.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: Strong and T.L. Hanna topped Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 19-16 on Friday. Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — At Leesburg (Va.) Heritage Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High: Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0 Aug. 23 — Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic 17, Lakeside 3 Aug. 30 — Vs. Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High fell to 0-2 on the young season with a 17-3 loss to Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic. Williams-Lee had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Season Stats: Williams-Lee has 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack this season.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — At Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Wilson accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — all in the first half in a 45-13 win over Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley. He went 9 of 10 passing for 240 yards and the three scores. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 9-of-10 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, and has rushed for two scores.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Vs. Mooresville High Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith and Reagan High topped Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 20-13 on Friday. He went 10-of-20 passing for two touchdowns and rushed for a score. Season Stats: Smith has gone 10-of-20 passing for two touchdowns, plus one rushing score this season.