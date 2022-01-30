2021 Friday Night Rewind
Nothing goes hand-in-hand with NC State's big Junior Day on Sunday like The Wolfpack Central's Friday Night Rewind.
NC State will have many of the top players in the state of North Carolina attending Junior Day, the majority of which were in Friday Night Rewind.
Peruse through a review of the content produced this fall on several class of 2023 and class of 2024 prep standouts.
Dec. 10: Greenville Rose vs. Greensboro Dudley
Dec. 3: Belmont South Point at Greensboro Dudley
Nov. 19: Rolesville at Raleigh Millbrook
• Scouting video: Junior Rivals250 member Noah Rogers puts on show
• Junior four-star Noah Rogers, Rolesville keep winning
• Scouting videos: NC State target Nathan Leacock full of potential
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Nathan Leacock vs. Rolesville (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Wesley Grimes vs. Rolesville (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 Mason Fortune vs. Rolesville (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Noah Rogers at Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Byrum Brown at Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Carsten Casady at Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High
Nov. 12: Charlotte Chambers at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
• Scouting video: NC State target Kevin Concepcion dominates
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Kevin Concepcion at Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge
• Junior star back Daylan Smothers impressed with Wolfpack
• Scouting video: Rivals250 back Daylan Smothers shows out
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 James Pierce at Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Christian Hamilton vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers
Oct. 31: Rivals.com media day
• Tight end Jack Larsen returned for NC State unofficial
• Junior Joshua Holl emerging on offensive line
• Junior defensive end Eliyt Nairne could be one to watch
• Junior athlete JT Smith developing strong list
• Junior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion becoming key priority
Oct. 29: Greensboro Grimsley at Greensboro Northern Guilford
• Sophomore wide receiver Alex Taylor starting to emerge
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 Alex Taylor at Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High
• Junior lineman Jamaal Jarrett opening up his recruitment
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Jamaal Jarrett at Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 Terrell Anderson at Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Travis Shaw at Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Vance Bolyard vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley
Oct. 22: Cary Panther Creek at Cary
• Scouting video: NC State football commit Rylan Vann puts on show
• Junior Tyler Thompson finds love for football
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Rylan Vann vs. Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Tyler Thompson at Cary (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Jesse Powell II at Cary (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Amari Odom at Cary (N.C.) High
Oct. 15: Charlotte Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
• NC State targeting top junior Chris Peal
• Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp creates excitement
• Junior athlete Grant Tucker full of versatility
• Junior Kyron Jones brings versatility to table
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Grant Tucker vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Kyron Jones vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Chris Peal at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 Jordan Shipp at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 Channing Goodwin at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Carson Parker at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian
Oct. 8: Rolesville at Raleigh Millbrook
• Junior Nathan Leacock impressed with NC State
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Nathan Leacock vs. Rolesville (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Wesley Grimes vs. Rolesville (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Noah Rogers at Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Byrum Brown at Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 Mason Fortune vs. Rolesville (N.C.) High
Oct. 1: Raleigh Millbrook at Wake Forest Heritage
• Coach: NC State QB commit Lex Thomas has the 'it' factor
Sept. 28: Maiden at Connelly Springs East Burke
• Junior Christopher Culliver is big play waiting to happen
• Scouting video: Junior WR Chris Culliver had monster season
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Christopher Culliver at Connelly Springs (N.C.) East Burke
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Alec Hall at Connelly Springs (N.C.) East Burke
Sept. 24: Havelock at Southern Durham; Greensboro Southeast Guilford at Greensboro Northern Guilford
• Javonte Vereen has bust-out junior campaign
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Javonte Vereen at Southern Durham (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Jaybron Harvey vs. Havelock (N.C.) High
• Video highlights: Class of 2025 Lebron Sharpe at Southern Durham (N.C.) High
Sept. 17: Bailey Southern Nash at Rocky Mount Nash Central; Kannapolis A.L. Brown at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Jackson Vick at Rocky Mounty (N.C.) Nash Central
• Scouting NC State four-star linebacker commit Torren Wright
Sept. 3: Hillsborough Orange at Burlington Cummings
• Top soph Jonathan Paylor excited about NC State's future
• Scouting video: Jonathan Paylor an all-around force
• Video highlights: Class of 2024 Jonathan Paylor vs. Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange
Aug. 27: Clayton Cleveland at Greenville Rose; Rolesville at Kernersville East Forsyth
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Michael Allen vs. Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland
• Video highlights: Class of 2022 Omarion Hampton At Greenville (N.C.) Rose
Aug. 20: Charlotte Chambers at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons; Cary at Clayton Cleveland
• Scouting NC State center commit Rylan Vann in action
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Kevin Concepcion at Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons
• Video highlights: Class of 2023 Daylan Smothers at Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons
Aug. 13: New Bern at Rolesville; Wake Forest Heritage at Southeast Raleigh
• Junior Keith Sampson has appreciation for NC State
• Junior defensive lineman Keith Sampson at Rolesville (N.C.) High
• NC State junior QB commit Lex Thomas of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage at Southeast Raleigh
