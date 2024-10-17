NC State football commitments in action — Week 8

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 49 in the country. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28 Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12 Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45 Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3 Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32 Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0 Oct. 14 — Miami Norland 32, American Heritage 27 Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Last Game: American Heritage fell to 3-4 with a 32-27 loss at Miami (Fla.) Norland. Season Stats: Abraham has 33 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13 Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8 Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21 Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7 Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21 Oct. 4 — Monroe High 34, Forest Hill 9 Oct. 10 — Forest Hill 35, Oakboro West Stanly 9 Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Last Game: Bolder had nine catches for 163 yards in a 35-9 win over Oakboro West Stanly High. He added three tackles on defense. Season Stats: Bolder has 42 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns, and he has 13 tackles and an interception on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16 Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7 Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0 Oct. 11 — Ware County 38, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 14 Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County Nov. 8 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Last Game: Ware County rolled to a 38-14 win over Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine, with Boyd's younger brother carrying the load. The younger Boyd, Jamir Body, had 27 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21 Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31 Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Browder and Santaluces High didn't play last Friday, and he unofficially visited NC State. Season Stats: Browder has 37 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns, and he has rushed six times for 17 yards.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20 Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13 Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7 Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6 Sept. 30 — Cornelius Hough 58, Chambers 3 Oct. 4 — Chambers 53, Charlotte Harding 0 Oct. 10 — Chambers 27, Huntersville Hopewell 14 Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Last Game: Concepcion had one catch for six yards in a 27-14 win over Huntersville Hopewell to improve to 4-3. He added five tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. Season Stats: Concepcion has 19 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, and he has five kickoff returns for 181 yards. He has five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15 Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2 Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0 Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19 Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19 Oct. 4 — Flagler 49, Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher 29 Oct. 14 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas



Last Game: Flagler and Cronk werne't able to play against DeLand (Fla.) High. Season Stats: Cronk has 63 tackles (50 solo), 37 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season. He also has two carries for 24 yards.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32 Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14 Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6 Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7 Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14 Oct. 4 — Hoggard 49, Shallotte West Brunswick 21 Oct. 11 — Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 27 Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High topped rival Wilmington Ashley High 35-27.

Santaluces High: Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21 Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13 Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6 Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8 Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21 Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High, 56, Santaluces 31 Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High weren't able to play against Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard. Season Stats: Gordon has three receptions for 70 yards on offense, plus one interception and six tackles on defense.

Hebron Christian Academy: Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0 Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18 Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12 Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3 Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10 Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7 Oct. 4 — Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 0 Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy had a bye week and he officially visited NC State. Season Stats: Kemp 12 eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and nine tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended on defense.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7 Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5 Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20 Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10 Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0 Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7 Oct. 4 — Kings High 38, Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami 0 Oct. 11 — Kings High 45, Milford (Ohio) High 0 Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Last Game: Kings High improved to 6-2 with a 45-0 win over Milford (Ohio) High.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0 Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28 Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12 Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7 Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0 Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13 Oct. 4 — Westland 34, Westerville (Ohio) North 21 Oct. 11 — Westland 31, Westerville South 14 Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Last Game: Westland and Rinehart cruised to a 31-14 win over Westerville (Ohio) South to improve to 7-1. Season Stats: TBD.



Cary High: Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18 Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13 Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0 Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22 Oct. 4 — Holly Springs High 34, Cary 14 Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Last Game: Ritchey and Cary won its first game of the season with a 34-14 victory over Cary Green Hope. Season Stats: TBA.

Male High: Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0 Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21 Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime) Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21 Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21 Oct. 4 — Male 31, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 28 Oct. 11 — Male 49, Louisville Southern 6 Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Last Game: Sowell and Louisville (Ky.) Male improved to 6-1 with a 49-6 victory over Louisville Southern. Season Stats: TBA.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16 Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20 Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29 Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21 Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22 Oct. 12 — T.L. Hanna 49, Piedmont Woodmont 21 Oct. 17 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Last Game: T.L. Hanna improved to 4-2 overall with a 49-21 win over Piedmont (S.C.) Woodmont High. Season Stats: TBA.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7 Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20 Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7 Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7 Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0 Oct. 10 — Tuscarora 33, Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley 0 Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Last Game: Tuscarora improved to 5-1 overall with a 33-0 victory against Purcellville (VA.) Loudoun Valley. Season Stats: TBD.

Antioch High: Aug. 23 — Antioch 34, Lebanon (Tenn.) High 22 Aug. 30 — Antioch 36, Nolensville (Tenn.) High 33 Sept. 6 — Antioch 40, Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 6 Sept. 13 — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High 41, Antioch 14 Sept. 20 — Antioch 56, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock High 30 Sept. 27 — Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek 27, Antioch 6 Oct. 3 — Mount Juliet 26, Antioch 8 Oct. 10 — Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy 34, Antioch 6 Oct. 25 — At Smyrna High Oct. 31 — Vs. LaVergne (Tenn.) High

Last Game: Antioch lost 34-6 to Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy, and then he verbally committed to NC State last Saturday.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13 Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32 Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0 Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49 Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15 Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6 Oct. 4 — Columbia Dreher 35, Richland Northeast 34 (2OT) Oct. 11 — Columbia A.C. Flora 44, Richland Northeast 7 Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Last Game: Richland Northeast lost 44-7 against Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora. Season Stats: Wilson has gone 98-of-144 passing for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 70 times for 700 yards and 12 scores.

Class of 2026 commits

Trinity Episcopal High: Aug. 30 — Trinity Episcopal 34, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross 14 Sept. 7 — Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy 29 Sept. 14 — Woodberry Forest (Va.) High 34, Trinity Episcopal 28 Sept. 20 — Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel 44, Trinity Episcopal 28 Sept. 28 — Trinity Episcopal 22, Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill 20 Oct. 19 — Vs. Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's Oct. 25 — At Virginia Beach (Va.) Catholic Nov. 2 — At Richmond (Va.) Benedictine

Last Game: Sakowitz had a bye week and unofficially visited NC State the last two games, and verbally committed to the Wolfpack.

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13 Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28 Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7 Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21 Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6. Oct. 4 — Reagan High 31, Mocksville Davie County 14 Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30. Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.

Previous weeks