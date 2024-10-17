NC State football commitments in action — Week 8

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 24
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
NC State QB Grayson McCall announces retirement
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall announced his farewell to playing football Wednesday.
NC State soph Dennis Parker ready to show what he's learned
NC State sophomore forward Dennis Parker had a unique vantage point during the Wolfpack’s incredible nine-game run.
Senior guard transfer Marcus Hill eager to test his skills
NC State senior guard Marcus Hill understands being appreciative of things.
Several NC State targets in class of 2026 updated rankings
Junior post player Cody Peck proved to be one of the big risers in the latest updated Rivals.com rankings.
NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 49 in the country.
Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:
American Heritage High:
Aug. 23 — Milton (Ga.) High 37, American Heritage 28
Aug. 30 — American Heritage 51, Davie (Fla.) Western 12
Sept. 6 — Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 48, American Heritage 45
Sept. 13 — American Heritage 23, Naples (Fla.) High 3
Sept. 20 — Miami (Fla.) Central 35, American Heritage 32
Sept. 27 — American Heritage 35, Plantation (Fla.) High 0
Oct. 14 — Miami Norland 32, American Heritage 27
Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy
Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Last Game: American Heritage fell to 3-4 with a 32-27 loss at Miami (Fla.) Norland.
Season Stats: Abraham has 33 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Forest Hills High:
Aug. 23 — Gastonia Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13
Aug. 30 — Forest Hills 33, Spencer North Rowan 8
Sept. 6 — Walkertown High 27, Forest Hills 21
Sept. 12 — Forest Hills 36, Davidson Community School of Davidson 7
Sept. 30 — Forest Hills 30, New London North Stanly 21
Oct. 4 — Monroe High 34, Forest Hill 9
Oct. 10 — Forest Hill 35, Oakboro West Stanly 9
Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont
Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood
Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County
Last Game: Bolder had nine catches for 163 yards in a 35-9 win over Oakboro West Stanly High. He added three tackles on defense.
Season Stats: Bolder has 42 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns, and he has 13 tackles and an interception on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.
Ware County High:
Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10
Aug. 23 — Douglas (Ga.) Coffee 20, Ware County 16
Aug. 30 — Ware County 49, Bainbridge (Ga.) High 7
Sept. 5 — St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail 43, Ware County 42 (overtime)
Sept. 20 — Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 10, Ware County 0
Oct. 11 — Ware County 38, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 14
Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High
Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High
Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County
Nov. 8 — At Savannah New Hampstead
Last Game: Ware County rolled to a 38-14 win over Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine, with Boyd's younger brother carrying the load. The younger Boyd, Jamir Body, had 27 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13
Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6
Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8
Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21
Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High 56, Santaluces 31
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Browder and Santaluces High didn't play last Friday, and he unofficially visited NC State.
Season Stats: Browder has 37 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns, and he has rushed six times for 17 yards.
Chambers High:
Aug. 23 — Clover (S.C.) High 28, Chambers 20
Sept. 6 — Kernersville Glenn 31, Chambers 13
Sept. 13 — Chambers 56, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7
Sept. 20 — Chambers 9, Charlotte West Mecklenburg 6
Sept. 30 — Cornelius Hough 58, Chambers 3
Oct. 4 — Chambers 53, Charlotte Harding 0
Oct. 10 — Chambers 27, Huntersville Hopewell 14
Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte
Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek
Last Game: Concepcion had one catch for six yards in a 27-14 win over Huntersville Hopewell to improve to 4-3. He added five tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.
Season Stats: Concepcion has 19 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, and he has five kickoff returns for 181 yards. He has five tackles and one tackle for loss.
Flagler Palm Coast High:
Aug. 30 — Flagler High 56, Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell 15
Sept. 5 — Flagler High 7, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2
Sept. 13 — Flagler 48, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley 0
Sept. 20 — Flagler 50, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy 19
Sept. 27 — Orange City (Fla.) University 34, Flagler 19
Oct. 4 — Flagler 49, Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher 29
Oct. 14 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High
Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas
Last Game: Flagler and Cronk werne't able to play against DeLand (Fla.) High.
Season Stats: Cronk has 63 tackles (50 solo), 37 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown this season. He also has two carries for 24 yards.
Hoggard High:
Aug. 23 — Clayton Cleveland 35, Hoggard 32
Sept. 6 — Hoggard 48, Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill 14
Sept. 13 — Hoggard 45, Greenville Rose 6
Sept. 24 — Hoggard 41, Leland North Brunswick 7
Sept. 28 — Hoggard 48, Wilmington Laney 14
Oct. 4 — Hoggard 49, Shallotte West Brunswick 21
Oct. 11 — Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 27
Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail
Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick
Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover
Last Game: Gibbs and Hoggard High topped rival Wilmington Ashley High 35-27.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 23 — Santaluces 27, Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy 21
Aug. 30 — Santaluces 20, Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High 13
Sept. 6 — Santaluces 28, Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 6
Sept. 13 — Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 23, Santaluces 8
Sept. 20 — Santaluces 49, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 21
Oct. 4 — Midland (Texas) High, 56, Santaluces 31
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 14 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High weren't able to play against Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard.
Season Stats: Gordon has three receptions for 70 yards on offense, plus one interception and six tackles on defense.
Hebron Christian Academy:
Aug. 16 — Hebron Christian Academy 48, Atlanta (Ga.) Therrell 0
Aug. 23 — Hebron Christian Academy 38, Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 18
Aug. 30 — Hebron Christian Academy 24, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian 12
Sept. 13 — Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden (N.C.) Christ School 3
Sept. 20 — Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10
Sept .27 — Hebron Christian Academy 66, Commerce (Ga.) East Jackson 7
Oct. 4 — Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 0
Oct. 18 — Vs. Toccoa (Ga.) Stephens County
Oct. 25 — At Carnesville (Ga.) Franklin County
Nov. 1 — Vs. Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian
Last Game: Kemp and Hebron Christian Academy had a bye week and he officially visited NC State.
Season Stats: Kemp 12 eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and nine tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended on defense.
Kings High:
Aug. 23 — Kings High 42, Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore 7
Aug. 30 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods 19, Kings High 5
Sept. 6 — Kings High 28, Loveland (Ohio) High 20
Sept. 13 — Kings High 28, Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 10
Sept. 20 — Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 41, Kings High 0
Sept. 27 — Kings High 38, Lebanon (Ohio) High 7
Oct. 4 — Kings High 38, Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami 0
Oct. 11 — Kings High 45, Milford (Ohio) High 0
Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin
Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills
Last Game: Kings High improved to 6-2 with a 45-0 win over Milford (Ohio) High.
Westland High:
Aug. 23 — Westland 42, Columbus (Ohio) Centennial 0
Aug. 30 — Grove City (Ohio) High 38, Westland 28
Sept. 6 — Westland 28, Grove City Central Crossing 12
Sept. 13 — Westland 41, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 7
Sept. 20 — Westland 41, Columbus Franklin Heights 0
Sept. 27 — Westland 41, Dublin (Ohio) Scioto 13
Oct. 4 — Westland 34, Westerville (Ohio) North 21
Oct. 11 — Westland 31, Westerville South 14
Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes
Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut
Last Game: Westland and Rinehart cruised to a 31-14 win over Westerville (Ohio) South to improve to 7-1.
Season Stats: TBD.
Cary High:
Aug. 24 — Raleigh Broughton 35, Cary 14 (At Wake-Med)
Aug. 29 — Raleigh Enloe 49, Cary 18
Sept. 6 — Raleigh Athens Drive 28, Cary 13
Sept. 20 — Cary Green Level 30, Cary 0
Sept. 26 — Apex High 33, Cary 22
Oct. 4 — Holly Springs High 34, Cary 14
Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope
Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship
Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek
Last Game: Ritchey and Cary won its first game of the season with a 34-14 victory over Cary Green Hope.
Season Stats: TBA.
Male High:
Aug. 23 — Male 47, Louisville (Ky.) Butler 0
Aug. 30 — Male 49, Louisville Ballard 21
Sept. 6 — Male 35, Louisville St. Xavier 34 (overtime)
Sept. 20 — Louisville Trinity 24, Male 21
Sept. 29 — Male 42, Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 21
Oct. 4 — Male 31, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 28
Oct. 11 — Male 49, Louisville Southern 6
Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek
Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East
Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual
Last Game: Sowell and Louisville (Ky.) Male improved to 6-1 with a 49-6 victory over Louisville Southern.
Season Stats: TBA.
T.L. Hanna High:
Aug. 23 — T.L. Hanna 19, Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes 16
Sept. 6 — Anderson (S.C.) Westside 56, T.L. Hanna 20
Sept. 12 — T.L. Hanna 36, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 29
Sept. 20 — Greenwood (S.C.) High 25, T.L. Hanna 21
Sept. 27 — T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin (S.C.) High 22
Oct. 12 — T.L. Hanna 49, Piedmont Woodmont 21
Oct. 17 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann
Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High
Last Game: T.L. Hanna improved to 4-2 overall with a 49-21 win over Piedmont (S.C.) Woodmont High.
Season Stats: TBA.
Tuscarora High:
Aug. 29 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg (Va.) Heritage 7
Sept. 6 — Ashburn (Va.) Independence 21, Tuscarora 20
Sept. 13 — Tuscarora 42, Leesburg Loudoun County 7
Sept. 20 — Tuscarora 14, Aldie (Va.) Lightridge 7
Sept. 27 — Tuscarora 30, Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls 0
Oct. 10 — Tuscarora 33, Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley 0
Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge
Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion
Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove
Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run
Last Game: Tuscarora improved to 5-1 overall with a 33-0 victory against Purcellville (VA.) Loudoun Valley.
Season Stats: TBD.
Antioch High:
Aug. 23 — Antioch 34, Lebanon (Tenn.) High 22
Aug. 30 — Antioch 36, Nolensville (Tenn.) High 33
Sept. 6 — Antioch 40, Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 6
Sept. 13 — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High 41, Antioch 14
Sept. 20 — Antioch 56, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock High 30
Sept. 27 — Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek 27, Antioch 6
Oct. 3 — Mount Juliet 26, Antioch 8
Oct. 10 — Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy 34, Antioch 6
Oct. 25 — At Smyrna High
Oct. 31 — Vs. LaVergne (Tenn.) High
Last Game: Antioch lost 34-6 to Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy, and then he verbally committed to NC State last Saturday.
Richland Northeast:
Aug. 23 — Richland Northeast 45, Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley 13
Aug. 30 — Richland Northeast 36, Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood 32
Sept. 6 — Richland Northeast 25, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood 0
Sept. 12 — Richland Northeast 58, Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford 49
Sept. 20 — Richland Northeast 26, Camden (S.C.) High 15
Sept. 28 — Richland Northeast 19, Lancaster (S.C.) High 6
Oct. 4 — Columbia Dreher 35, Richland Northeast 34 (2OT)
Oct. 11 — Columbia A.C. Flora 44, Richland Northeast 7
Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe
Last Game: Richland Northeast lost 44-7 against Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora.
Season Stats: Wilson has gone 98-of-144 passing for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus he has rushed 70 times for 700 yards and 12 scores.
Class of 2026 commits
Trinity Episcopal High:
Aug. 30 — Trinity Episcopal 34, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross 14
Sept. 7 — Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy 29
Sept. 14 — Woodberry Forest (Va.) High 34, Trinity Episcopal 28
Sept. 20 — Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel 44, Trinity Episcopal 28
Sept. 28 — Trinity Episcopal 22, Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill 20
Oct. 19 — Vs. Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's
Oct. 25 — At Virginia Beach (Va.) Catholic
Nov. 2 — At Richmond (Va.) Benedictine
Last Game: Sakowitz had a bye week and unofficially visited NC State the last two games, and verbally committed to the Wolfpack.
Reagan High:
Aug. 23 — Reagan High 20, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 13
Aug. 30 — Reagan High 34, Mooresville High 28
Sept. 6 — Greensboro Grimsley 42, Reagan High 7
Sept. 20 — Kernersville East Forsyth 69, Reagan High 21
Sept. 28 — Kernersville Glenn 28, Reagan High 6.
Oct. 4 — Reagan High 31, Mocksville Davie County 14
Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth
Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland
Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds
Last Game: Smith suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury Aug. 30.
Season Stats: Smith finished going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished the year with four carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, and one reception for a 8-yard score.
