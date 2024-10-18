Advertisement

in other news

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

The NC State men's basketball team was picked to finish eighth out of 18 teams in the ACC preseason media poll.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State freshman running back Daylan Smothers gave a glimpse last Saturday of what the offense had been missing.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno of the Rivals.com network breaks down California football.

 • Jacey Zembal
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

The NC State men's basketball team was picked to finish eighth out of 18 teams in the ACC preseason media poll.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State freshman running back Daylan Smothers gave a glimpse last Saturday of what the offense had been missing.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 18, 2024
Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027 in the state of North Carolina.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Bryant has become a key early priority for NC State, who offered him April 24, 2024. NC State has past Rolesville alums Tamarcus Cooley, a redshirt freshman nickel, redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers and freshman running back Isiah Jones.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement