Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027 in the state of North Carolina.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Bryant has become a key early priority for NC State, who offered him April 24, 2024. NC State has past Rolesville alums Tamarcus Cooley, a redshirt freshman nickel, redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers and freshman running back Isiah Jones.