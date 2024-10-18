Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC
The NC State men's basketball team was picked to finish eighth out of 18 teams in the ACC preseason media poll.
NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California
NC State freshman running back Daylan Smothers gave a glimpse last Saturday of what the offense had been missing.
Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California
Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno of the Rivals.com network breaks down California football.
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday.
ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027 in the state of North Carolina.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Bryant has become a key early priority for NC State, who offered him April 24, 2024. NC State has past Rolesville alums Tamarcus Cooley, a redshirt freshman nickel, redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers and freshman running back Isiah Jones.
