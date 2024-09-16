Scouting video: NC State QB commit Will Wilson dominates

FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State had its quarterback of the future rush into action Saturday with Cedrick Bailey, but it also had senior quarterback commit Will Wilson put on a show Thursday night.

Wilson and Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast had its Friday game moved to Thursday due to weather concerns at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford High. The game is the lone regular season appearance in the Charlotte, N.C., area for Wilson, making it a must-see contest.

The action was fast and furious and Wilson threw for five touchdowns, ran for three scores and accounted for three two-point conversions in a 58-49 win over Fort Mill.